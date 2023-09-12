Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference Call Transcript

Sep. 12, 2023 6:01 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.47K Followers

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference Call September 12, 2023 2:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Chuck Magro - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Anderson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Vincent Andrews

Hi it's Vincent Andrews, Morgan Stanley Chemicals and Agricultural analyst and welcome back. We're happy to have Corteva with us and we have CEO, Chuck Magro and CFO Dave Anderson with us.

Before we get started, I'm just going to read these disclosures and invite you to see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/research disclosures. And if you have any questions about those disclosures, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley representative.

Well thanks guys for coming. Great to have you. Obviously, interesting times in agriculture as usual. And I think what I'd like to do with our time today is sort of start with sort of this building bear case that's out there in the equity market that we've been through the very high corn price environment, and that sort of led to Ag companies over earning over the past couple of years, and now with corn and soy prices off their peak, but still well above historical levels.

I think there's concerns about the recently revised 2023 guidance, and there's also concerns about what's going to happen to seed and crop chemical pricing into next year, and how do we actually still bridge out to your 2025 numbers that you provided at the Analyst Day about a year ago. So, I'd like to get into all that stuff, and maybe we'll start with the 2023 guidance.

as I look at it, year-to-date seeds have been nicely ahead of plan, crop chemical industry obviously going through some unprecedented global synchronized destocking, if you will and here

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.