Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 12, 2023 6:52 PM ETCarrier Global Corporation (CARR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.47K Followers

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference Call September 12, 2023 3:15 PM ET

Company Participants

David Gitlin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Joshua Pokrzywinski

All right. Welcome back from lunch, everyone. Thanks for showing up for the afternoon. On stage joining me next is the team from Carrier. Chairman and CEO, Dave Gitlin as well as Sam Pearlstein in Investor Relations. Dave, pleasure to have you as always. I know you have a few opening remarks. I’ll let you get to it and then we will dive into some questions here.

David Gitlin

Okay. Well, thank you, Josh. Thanks to Morgan Stanley for having us again this year. A few quick upfront remarks. Recall our theme at Carrier, which is performing while transforming. In terms of performing, the team continues to execute very well. Q2 was another strong quarter, 6% organic growth despite resi being down mid-single digits. Aftermarket is up mid-teens year-to-date, full-year projected price cost positive up 300 million plus 300 million of productivity, all enabling us to raise our full-year top and bottom line forecast, and we remain very confident in that outlook.

With respect to transforming. First on Viessmann Climate Solutions, we are gearing up for day one around the end of this year. Thomas Heim and his leadership team were at our headquarters a few weeks ago for planning sessions, all is progressing extremely well. The teams fit together like a glove, culturally mission, talent, customer-focused innovation, execution. The base business is tracking to €4 billion in sales this year and €700 million EBITDA and retains the same double-digit growth profile that we’ve discussed. Their first half sales grew an impressive 20%, with heat pump sales up over 40% in the first half. This truly is the best asset in the best space in our markets globally.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.