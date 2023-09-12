Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Motors: An Undervalued Bet On The EV Market

Sep. 12, 2023 8:38 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)F1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.54K Followers

Summary

  • General Motors is positioned for rapid growth in the electric vehicle market, with plans to increase its EV production volume to 1 million vehicles in NA by 2025.
  • The company's EV sales are benefiting from government incentives and increasing adoption of electric vehicles in markets around the world.
  • General Motors is undervalued compared to Ford, with a lower valuation based on free cash flow and earnings, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

GM Reclaims Spot As Top Automaker In U.S., As It Overtakes Toyota

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is an attractively valued player in the fast-growing electric vehicle market in the U.S. General Motors is a highly profitable company with an increasing electric vehicle line-up, an ambitious goals to increase the

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.54K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Yesterday, 8:49 PM
Premium
Comments (76)
Has anyone else paid attention to the share price YTD of Toyota +29, Honda +48, Stellantis +17 Subaru +26 - (not EV granted) Volvo +9.91, Mazda +49 and finally Tesla +126. I own small positions in all of these with TSLA being 1.5 percent of holdings and have never touched GM or Ford.

All are better options than GM and Ford for that matter. GM is a complete piece of turd. Trash. It is undervalued for a reason. It’s a trash trap. Market has spoken for the results of other EV makers
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.