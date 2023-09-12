Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KMLM: Meeting All The High Expectations

Sep. 12, 2023 9:07 PM ETKFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM)
Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
602 Followers

Summary

  • Trend following (managed futures) performs well in the long run, with less risk, and offers crisis alpha during equity downturns.
  • The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF tracks the Mount Lucas Index and provides diversification benefits thanks to its low correlation to other asset classes.
  • KMLM has performed well since its inception in 2022, outperforming the S&P 500 while offering lower risk and drawdowns.

Trends 2023 Word in White Sticky Note on Blue Cardboard Background

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

Trend following (or managed futures) performs in the long run as well as equities, but with less risk. It also offers crisis alpha: it performs very well when equities tumble. On top of that come the diversification benefits; managed futures have a

This article was written by

Radar Insights profile picture
Radar Insights
602 Followers
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KMLM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.