Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 12, 2023 8:11 PM ETInnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.47K Followers

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 12, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Kubota - Director, IR

Patrick Blair - President and CEO

Ben Adams - CFO

Rich Feifer - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs

Jason Cassorla - Citi

Madeline Mollman - William Blair

Operator

Hello, and welcome to InnovAge Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Ryan Kubota. Sir, you may begin.

Ryan Kubota

Thank you operator. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining the InnovAge fiscal 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. With me today is Patrick Blair, President and CEO, and Ben Adams, CFO. Dr. Rich Feifer, Chief Medical Officer, will also be joining the Q&A portion of the call.

Today, after the market close, we issued a press release containing detailed information on our quarterly and annual results. You may access the release from our company website, innovage.com. For those listening to the rebroadcast of this call, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, and have not been updated subsequent to this call.

During our call we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in our fiscal fourth quarter 2023 earnings release, which is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. We will also be making forward-looking statements, including statements related to our guidance for fiscal year 2024, future growth prospects, Florida and Downey de novo centers, potential acquisitions, our payer capabilities and clinical value initiatives, the status of current and future regulatory actions, and other

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.