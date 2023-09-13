martin-dm

Investors in leading shopping center REIT Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have contended with recent volatility as it fell further after topping out in late July 2023. I last updated readers about an opportunity to buy in July, arguing that investors are overstating the impact of a recession.

However, SPG underperformed even though recessionary odds have declined since then, as the market is no longer pricing in a hard landing. Despite that, I assessed that investors are likely assessing a higher-for-longer Fed, anticipating ongoing interest rate headwinds that could affect the company's near-term debt profile.

Simon reported its second-quarter or FQ2 earnings in August. While it updated its guidance, its earnings release didn't do much to assure buyers, as SPG fell further through its late August lows.

However, the good news is that buyers have returned confidently as I assessed that dip-buying sentiments were robust throughout last week's close. The buying support came at a critical juncture as SPG needs to break decisively above its $126 level to strengthen its bullish recovery thesis.

Analysts' estimates suggest that the worst in its FFO per share was likely reflected in Q1, as it posted a stronger Q2 metric of $2.88, up 5% QoQ. Accordingly, Simon's FFO per share profile is expected to improve further through the second half of 2023, lapping easier comps from last year.

Furthermore, Simon telegraphed that it saw more robust deal volume and re-leasing spreads, corroborating the underlying strength in the US consumer. While the student loan headwinds could cause some near-term uncertainty on consumer spending, the company doesn't expect a structural impact.

Furthermore, I assessed that high-quality operators like Simon are well-primed to leverage the recovery. While the market shakes out lower-quality operators, Simon's Class A and B focus should mitigate the impact on its NOI growth. In addition, Simon anticipates a further occupancy recovery toward 95% while achieving an FY24 NOI growth of 3%.

I assessed that management's optimism isn't out of place, as the US economy has remained resilient. Notwithstanding the constructive industry dynamics and macro conditions, a higher-for-longer Fed could burden the company's debt profile, as it has near-term maturities through 2025, with nearly $8.6B due. These 2024-25 maturities have weighted average interest rates well below the current 10Y Treasury yield, which recently surged to its October 2022 highs.

As such, it could worsen the company's cost of capital, impinging on its ability to capitalize on its pipeline as it reassesses the appropriate cap rates. Despite that, I believe the market has likely priced in a peak hawkish Fed, leading to lower interest rate volatility moving forward. As such, it should provide more clarity to Simon as it continues its journey to recover its pre-COVID occupancy and distribution to shareholders moving ahead.

Seeking Alpha Quant's "B" valuation grade indicates that SPG is attractively priced. Its forward dividend yield of 6.7% provides a sufficient spread against the 10Y, which last printed at 4.29%. Despite that, SPG remains well above its October 2022 lows, suggesting the market isn't expecting things to worsen for Simon.

SPG price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

SPG's price action remains constructively configured, with buyers holding well above its March and May 2023 lows of $100. Therefore, I assessed that the recent pullback from its July highs looks enticing for investors still sitting on the sidelines.

While SPG doesn't have a robust medium-term uptrend yet that could appeal to momentum investors, I gleaned that its supportive price action, appealing valuation, and positive fundamentals favor a further recovery.

A successful re-test against its July highs could open up an upward move to regain control of its February level of $135. High-conviction investors shouldn't wait until then, as the risk/reward upside would no longer be as attractive.

Rating: Maintain Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

