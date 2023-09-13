Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
As Carbon Capture Advances In U.S., Midstream Can Help

Summary

  • Enhanced incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are making more carbon capture projects a near-term reality, and midstream companies are playing key supporting roles.
  • Exxon has signed a 25-year agreement with EnLink for the transportation of captured carbon dioxide starting in 2025, and EnLink is in conversation with several other potential partners.
  • In its carbon capture strategy, Occidental plans to leverage its subsurface expertise, while partners, including midstream companies, can focus on their strengths.

Carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) is one of several clean energy technologies receiving notable government support thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Specifically, The Inflation Reduction Act Includes Significant Benefits for the Carbon Capture Industry increased

