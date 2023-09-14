William_Potter

Investment Thesis

In today's article, I will write about the third acquisition for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. After selecting Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as the first portfolio position, last week I explained my reasons for choosing Realty Income (O) as the second acquisition.

Today, I will explain in greater detail my reasons behind having selected Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) as the third acquisition.

I believe that Philip Morris provides investors with an attractive risk/reward ratio. Additionally, the company combines dividend income with dividend growth, matching with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. While Philip Morris currently pays a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.38%, its Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 10 years stands at 4.10%, reflecting its strength in helping you generate extra income and to increase this amount on an annual basis.

I believe that the risk level for investors is relatively low, due to Philip Morris' strong competitive advantages and economic moat which prevents new companies from entering its business field. At the same time, my DCF Model currently indicates an Internal Rate of Return of 9% for Philip Morris at its current price levels, strengthening my theory that the company is an attractive pick in regard to risk and reward.

For these reasons mentioned above, I believe that Philip Morris aligns with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

With this inclusion, we have further diversified our portfolio, reduced its risk level and have raised The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] to 3.84%.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's objective is the generation of income via dividend payments, and to annually raise this sum. In addition to that, its goal is to attain an appealing Total Return when investing with a reduced risk level over the long-term.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio's reduced risk level will be reached due to the portfolio's broad diversification over sectors and industries and the inclusion of companies with a low Beta Factor.

Below you can find the characteristics of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio:

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM]

Attractive Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] 5 Year

Relatively low Volatility

Relatively low Risk-Level

Attractive expected reward in the form of the expected compound annual rate of return

Diversification over asset classes

Diversification over sectors

Diversification over industries

Diversification over countries

Buy-and-Hold suitability

Philip Morris' Competitive Advantages

Strong Brand Image and Diversified Product Portfolio

Philip Morris has a large number of strong brands in its diversified product portfolio. The company's Marlboro brand is ranked as the 44th most valuable brand in the world, as according to the latest ranking by Brand Finance. Philip Morris' strong brands raise customer loyalty, equipping the company with pricing power, and providing it with a competitive edge over competitors.

Pricing Power

Due to the fact that many people smoke on a regular basis and tend to stay loyal to a specific tobacco brand, Philip Morris has an enormous pricing power. This has helped the company to increase its profits even though the number of people that smoke has decreased on a worldwide basis.

Limited Marketing Campaigns from Competitors

Due to the fact that Advertising for companies from the Tobacco Industry is strongly restricted, it is hard for new competitors to enter into Philip Morris' business field, thus providing the company with another competitive advantage and an economic moat.

Economies of Scale

Due to the enormous amount of products that Philip Morris produces, the company disposes of economies of scale and has significant cost advantages over smaller competitors, thus providing it with additional competitive advantages.

Financial Health

Philip Morris disposes of an enormous financial health, which is reflected through a variety of metrics: first, the company has an A2 credit rating from Moody's. Second, Philip Morris' EBIT Margin [TTM] stands at 37.04%, which lies 369.29% above the Sector Median (7.89%). Third, the company's financial health is further proven by its Net Income Margin [TTM] of 24.26%, which stands 484.32% above the Sector Median.

Resuming, it can be highlighted that Philip Morris disposes of significant competitive advantages that help the company to stand out against its competitors in the long term, aligning with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

Philip Morris' Valuation

Discounted Cash Flow Model for Philip Morris

My DCF Model currently shows an intrinsic value of $93.98 for Philip Morris. At the company's current stock price of $93.55, this implies an upside of 0.5%.

Internal Rate of Return for Philip Morris

Below you can find the calculations of the Internal Rate of Return for Philip Morris when assuming different purchasing prices. At Philip Morris' current stock price of $93.55, my DCF Model indicates an internal Rate of Return of 9%. The lower the purchase price of the Philip Morris stock, the higher the expected compound annual rate of return for the investment.

Purchase Price of the Philip Morris Stock Internal Rate of Return as according to my DCF Model $70.00 15% $75.00 13% $80.00 11% $85.00 11% $90.00 9% $93.55 9% $95.00 8% $100.00 7% $105.00 6% $110.00 5% $115.00 4% Click to enlarge

Source: The Author

Philip Morris' Dividend and Dividend Growth and the Projection of its Yield on Cost

Philip Morris' current Dividend Yield [FWD] stands at 5.38%. The company's 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] lies at 3.15%.

In the following, it will be assumed that Philip Morris would be able to raise its Dividend by 3% over the next 30 years. This assumption would mean that you, as an investor, could potentially reach a Yield on Cost of 7.30% by 2033, 9.81% by 2043, and 13.18% by 2053.

Assuming a Dividend Growth Rate of 3%, you could recoup your initial investment in the form of Dividends by 2037 (without including withholding taxes in this calculation).

Source: The Author

The graphic above supports my investment thesis that Philip Morris is an attractive pick for those investors that seek to combine dividend income with dividend growth and therefore aligns with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

The graphic also illustrates that investors can particularly benefit from an investment in the company when investing over the long term (and not speculating over the short term).

Philip Morris compared to its Peer Group

In the following, I will compare Philip Morris to its peer group and explain why I chose to include it in The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio even though I consider Altria to currently be the slightly more attractive pick between the two companies.

Comparing the Dividend Yield [FWD] of Philip Morris with the one of Altria (NYSE:MO), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), it can be highlighted that Altria seems to be the most appealing pick: while Altria pays shareholders a Dividend Yield [FWD] of currently 9.01%, the one of Philip Morris (Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.38%), British American Tobacco (8.67%), and Imperial Brands (4.88%) are significantly lower.

Altria is also ahead of its peer group when it comes to Dividend Growth: the company has shown a Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 6.69%, which is superior when compared to Philip Morris (3.15%), British American Tobacco (0.80%), and Imperial Brands (-6.16%).

It is also worth mentioning that Altria's Valuation (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 9.48) is significantly below the one of Philip Morris (P/E [FWD] Ratio of 16.52).

You may ask yourself why I have not chosen Altria for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio as it's more attractive in terms of dividend income and dividend growth, as well as Valuation, when compared to Philip Morris. The answer is relatively simple: as the largest position of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is already invested in Altria (with 2.52%, Altria is one of the largest positions of SCHD). Therefore, I didn't want Altria to take a disproportionate share of the overall portfolio.

In order to constantly provide investors with a reduced risk level, I have selected Philip Morris, which still offers investors an attractive mix between dividend income and dividend growth (with a Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.38% and a 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 3.15%).

I will consider including Altria when we have reached an even broader diversification, thus ensuring that concentration risk isn't too high.

PM MO BTI IMBBY Company Name Philip Morris International Altria Group British American Tobacco Imperial Brands Sector Consumer Staples Consumer Staples Consumer Staples Consumer Staples Industry Tobacco Tobacco Tobacco Tobacco Dividend Yield [FWD] 5.43% 9.01% 8.67% 4.88% Dividend Growth 5 Yr [CAGR] 3.15% 6.69% 0.80% -6.16% Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth 14 Years 53 Years 0 Years 0 Years Revenue 3 Year [CAGR] 4.39% 0.42% 2.81% 2.51% EBIT Margin 37.04% 58.34% 48.10% 18.77% 24M Beta 0.63 0.39 0.12 0.25 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Why Philip Morris is an attractive risk/reward choice and aligns with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio

Philip Morris currently pays an attractive Dividend Yield [FWD] of 5.38%, aligning with the approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator that is built with the objective to help you generate extra income.

Philip Morris has shown a Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] of 4.10% over the past 10 years, which means that the company should be able to help you increase your additional income year over year.

The company has significant competitive advantages (such as its portfolio of strong brands, its pricing power, its economies of scale and the limited ability of competitors to advertise).

Philip Morris' EBIT Margin [TTM] of 37.04% and A2 credit rating from Moody's reflect the company's enormous financial health.

Due to the company's strong competitive advantages and wide economic moat, I consider the risk factors that come attached to an investment as being relatively low.

At Philip Morris' current stock price of $93.55, my DCF Model indicates an Internal Rate of Return of 9%, indicating that the reward for investors could be attractive.

These characteristics make Philip Morris an attractive risk/reward choice for investors, matching with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

Investor Benefits of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio after Investing $100 in Philip Morris

Philip Morris is the third acquisition for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio. I bought shares in the company for the amount of $100.

Source: Interactive Brokers

After the acquisition of Philip Morris for The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, the Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of the portfolio stands at 3.84%. With its acquisition, we have managed to further increase the portfolio's Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM]. The portfolio's Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 5 years lies at 12.22%.

Today, SCHD accounts for 83.33% of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, while Realty Income and Philip Morris currently make up 8.33% each.

By adding additional positions to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio within the upcoming weeks, the percentage of these picks on the overall investment portfolio will continue to decrease, thus achieving an even broader diversification while continuously decreasing its risk level.

Due to Philip Morris' low 24M Beta Factor of 0.63, we have added an additional defense play in order to help protect your investment portfolio, while at the same time, being able to help steadily increase your wealth, which is another objective of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio now consists of one ETF (the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF) and two individual companies (Realty Income and Philip Morris, which both have a low Beta Factor and therefore help to reduce the downside risk of the portfolio).

Therefore, I believe that The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio is already prepared for different market conditions and can contribute to protecting your invested money while aiming to achieve an attractive Total Return over the long term. At the same time, it helps you generate extra income in the form of Dividends.

Risk Factors

Besides the fact that Philip Morris disposes of significant competitive advantages and a relatively strong financial health (proven by its A2 credit rating from Moody's and an EBIT Margin [TTM] of 37.04%), there are different risk factors that investors should have in mind before taking the decision to invest in Philip Morris.

Consumption of cigarettes continues to decline

In many of the markets, in which Philip Morris operates, the consumption of cigarettes continues to decline. The reasons behind this trend are diverse: health concerns, governmental actions, a decreasing social acceptance and increased taxes are just some of the reasons. This trend could have a negative effect on Philip Morris' financial performance.

Nevertheless, I believe that Philip Morris can mitigate the negative impact on its revenue caused by these factors by continuously increasing the price of its cigarettes in the future. The company is able to do so due to its pricing power and because of its loyal customers.

Regulatory Risk Factors

Additional governmental restrictions and actions could have negative effects on the company's financial performance and therefore are risk factors that investors should be aware of when considering investing in Philip Morris.

It is worth mentioning that one third of the world's countries have completely prohibited tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

Currency Risk Factors

Due to the fact that Philip Morris operates in many different markets, the company's financial performance can be affected by currency fluctuations. Philip Morris investors should be aware of this risk factor and have in mind that they can negatively affect the company's financial performance.

Final thoughts about the risk factors

I see the regulatory risk factors and the declining number of smokers as the two major risk factors that investors should have in mind.

However, I believe that these two risk factors also prevent new competitors from entering the Tobacco Industry.

Conclusion

Philip Morris offers a mix between dividend income and dividend growth, equipping investors with the ability to generate extra income and increase this amount on an annual basis. This matches with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio.

I further believe that Philip Morris has significant competitive advantages, which contribute to a decreased risk level for investors. At the same time, my DCF Model indicates a compound annual rate of return of 9% for the company at its current price level. Both characteristics indicate that Philip Morris is an attractive pick when it comes to risk and reward.

All of these characteristics strengthen my belief that the U.S. tobacco manufacturer matches with the investment approach of The Dividend Income Accelerator to provide investors with a reduced risk level while aiming to achieve an attractive Total Return when investing over the long term.

With the inclusion of Philip Morris into The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, we have further increased portfolio diversification and have managed to decrease its risk level.

Resuming, it can be highlighted that The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio now provides you with a Weighted Average Dividend Yield [TTM] of 3.84%, helping you to earn extra income from the start.

The portfolio's Weighted Average Dividend Growth Rate [CAGR] over the past 5 years stands at 12.22%, indicating that it can help you raise this extra income via Dividend payments year over year.

I further believe that the portfolio could be able to provide you with an attractive Total Return, since each of the picks is appealing in regards to risk and reward.