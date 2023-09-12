Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I'm Avoiding Meta

Sep. 12, 2023 11:03 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)10 Comments
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.84K Followers

Summary

  • I analyze Meta Platforms Inc. and compare Wall Street's sales forecast to historical records.
  • The historical precedent suggests that it is unlikely for a company of Meta's size to achieve the forecasted growth rate.
  • I recommend avoiding investing in Meta shares due to excessive optimism reflected in price and superior risk-adjusted alternatives.

Irritated eyes of a person wearing glasses due to work on screens

Ralf Geithe/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve just spent a few days in quarantine, and I’ve been quite bored, so I thought I’d spice up my life a little bit by writing about a company that will likely generate some passionate commentary

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.84K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

B
Badjuan
Today, 12:29 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (148)
I "sleep well an night" with stocks like META, PWR, AJG, AMZN. Then I sprinkle in some that grow faster with more risk. Good stocks move up 90% of the time. Just stay invested. Set aside your fears.
i
initforthelonghaul
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (351)
@Patrick Doyle what are these "sleep well at night" stocks you're referring to??
HansonAL profile picture
HansonAL
Today, 12:02 AM
Premium
Comments (8)
Sell now and then buy back in at $600 with a headache. Watch, this is literally a no brainer long-term. Can't even comprehend selling at these prices, even after a 100%÷ gain this year.
Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Yesterday, 11:45 PM
Premium
Comments (78)
Simply put - although I am not one of them, those 40 and up are basically addicted to facebook and those 18 or younger up to 40 are Insta hooked. Meta will find a way to hook future generations on something. Even with competition from Tik Tok or whatever else- they are the info age like what soda and fast food was to the 70’s-80’s. A fast convenient way to be social, keep in touch, and without any care, surrender any sense of privacy. Never count Meta out- they are like unregulated tobacco.
Hi I’m Paul profile picture
Hi I’m Paul
Yesterday, 11:36 PM
Premium
Comments (751)
Who do you think you are ? Fiddley, Shwab, & Vangawd
Dan3893Ciji profile picture
Dan3893Ciji
Yesterday, 11:52 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
@Hi I’m Paul I find your lack of faith disturbing
C
Cale Zbierski
Today, 12:00 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
@Dan3893Ciji ya just buy meta at any price it cant go down
n
northharrow
Yesterday, 11:29 PM
Premium
Comments (996)
You are probably right. And yet you may be wrong. Only time will tell !
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 11:27 PM
Premium
Comments (3.46K)
Meta is undervalued and will be printing cash in the basement in the future IMHO.

Median FV: $352.39

Margin of safety entry $194.58
Trim/take profits: $438.70
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 11:10 PM
Premium
Comments (5.22K)
“Given what we know about market history, it’s a very rare company that can grow revenues from a base of $120 billion at a rate of 9%, so I think Wall Street is being optimistic in its forecasts.”

Wait. You seriously think this is what META has to do in order to achieve its share price targets?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.