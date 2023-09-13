Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Short Term Treasury ETFs: SGOV, BIL - What The Hell Is Water?

Sep. 13, 2023 12:45 AM ETSGOV, BIL
Guido Persichino
Summary

  • Water is the basis of all known life forms, but liquidity is also a metaphor.
  • In finance, liquid investments are defined as investments that can be immediately converted to cash without capital loss.
  • As a cash reserve, I usually use two ETFs, SGOV and BIL, which offer vanilla exposure to ultra-short-maturing fixed income securities of the US Treasury market.
  • I detail my strategy of buying and reselling SGOV or BIL every month, trying to minimize tax on these securities, while adhering to the tax regulations of my country.

Roma.

RudyBalasko/iStock via Getty Images

Roma Caput Mundi

About fifteen years ago I was making a facsimile of a 16th-century illuminated codex for the publishing house with which I was collaborating, and this codex was housed in the Casanatense Library in

I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

