Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EUR/USD Faces Key Test With US CPI And ECB Meeting This Week

Sep. 12, 2023 11:55 PM ETDXY, EUR:USD, GBP:USD, USD:EUR, USD:GBP, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • The fact we also have an interest rate decision from the ECB to look forward to means the EUR/USD will be among the more active pairs, making it the currency pair of the week to watch.
  • The Dollar Index (DXY) rose for the eighth consecutive week, closing above 105.00 on Friday.
  • Without a significant change in the current macro backdrop, the dollar continues to find buyers on the dips.

Franklin from a 100 US dollar banknote looks out between two 100 euro banknotes. The relationship between Europe and America, America"s influence on the European Union concept

Lari Bat/iStock via Getty Images

By Fawad Razaqzada

The fact we also have an interest rate decision from the ECB to look forward to means the EUR/USD will be among the more active pairs, making it the currency pair of

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.41K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.