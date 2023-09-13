Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: This Unofficial Dividend Aristocrat Has Much More Dividend Growth Ahead

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners is a highly regarded master limited partnership (MLP) in the energy infrastructure sector.
  • EPD delivered strong Q2 results, with solid cash flows and business operations supporting a 5.3% increase in distribution per unit.
  • EPD's consistency, ability to self-fund expansion, and track record of generating excess cash flow make it a solid income investment in the energy infrastructure space.

Money on the edge

PM Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is one of the most followed master limited partnerships [MLP] on Seeking Alpha, and contributors continue to have a bullish outlook on EPD. Unlike other energy infrastructure companies, finding a contributor on Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.91K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (7)

ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 9:29 AM
Premium
Comments (6.27K)
1. To be completely fair MPLX was not formed until 2012 so I view their track record as very outstanding and during the extremely nasty period of the COVID-2020 they did NOT cut their distribution amount. They too issue a K-1. 2. I own a boatload of EPD so Iam certainly on the ship with you in believing in the companies fundamentals. 3. I have read articles that China is the largest producer and seller of EV's in the world. And they want to enter the US market. Their EV's sell for around $20K. Right now there is a big tariff of 27.5% so we'll see if that gains any traction. I still say as we move forward and there is less usage of oil & nat gas we will see a ton of consolidation in the industry.
B
BOB 135524
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (233)
Does EPB gain some advantage over EPD
by not being an MLP and not getting a K1? Help
T
The Cardinal
Today, 8:59 AM
Premium
Comments (5.63K)
I think it is a fair estimate that the distribution will increase about .10 per year for the next 3 years. Beyond that is impossible to say. Also, it is pretty unlikely it will break above 30 in that time frame, although it might nose above it at some odd time or other.

So investors pretty much know exactly what they are getting with an investment here. The lucky ones are those who bought 6 or 8 points ago.
A
AZ BOY
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (1.24K)
@The Cardinal continuous debt reduction will allow for dividends increases
n
nyle alexla
Today, 8:50 AM
Premium
Comments (682)
Epd is really good income producer.
Detroit Bad Boy profile picture
Detroit Bad Boy
Today, 8:49 AM
Premium
Comments (509)
What size position would you take? Load the boat at current price?
Eric Bradley profile picture
Eric Bradley
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (1.77K)
@Detroit Bad Boy my opinion, for whatever it is worth….

Author writes that EPD us unlikely to be above $30 anytime soon. I agree with that assessment too. At almost $27, its getting close to the top end of its trading price.

I was fortunate to get a decent sized position, back when it was trading in the teens. Only wish I had bought more. Scaling in now, is fine, but I would look for a 10% pullback to build a larger position.

You can always sell puts to try and lower the cost basis while you wait.

GLTA
