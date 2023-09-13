CayneScott

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), a pioneer in the authenticated resale of luxury goods, stands at a fascinating crossroads that beckons the discerning investor. With deferred tax assets (DTAs) valued at $291.8 million—surpassing its current market capitalization of $260 million—REAL demands a closer look. I'll analyze its financial health, operational efficiency, and strategic initiatives to assess its M&A potential. Also, early indicators hint at a promising trajectory as the company navigates a restructuring phase. Is the market undervaluing this asset?

Deferred Tax Assets are REAL's Overlooked Gem

DTAs are more than just a line item on the balance sheet. They represent an untapped potential, particularly for transitional companies like REAL. According to its latest 10Q SEC filing, REAL currently values its DTAs at a staggering $291.8 million, so they eclipse the company's current market capitalization of $260 million. Could this mean that the market is significantly undervaluing REAL? After all, this value discrepancy could be unlocked through M&A, particularly benefiting those who invest beforehand.

Typically, DTAs arise from net operating losses, tax credits, and timing differences between book and tax accounting. However, DTAs usually have tax limitations in the event of an ownership change. So, potential acquirers will need some financial engineering to unlock REAL’s DTA value. The argument here is straightforward. The value of REAL's DTAs alone surpasses the company's current market capitalization, so if this value could be realized, then the stock is objectively undervalued.

REAL's Financial and Operational Perspective

On one hand, REAL faced a 15% YoY decrease in revenue and a net loss of $41.3 million for Q2 2023. These figures could easily deter potential investors. However, it's crucial to dig deeper and consider the company's diversified revenue streams, which include consignment, direct sales, subscriptions, and shipping services. This diversified revenue model demonstrates resilience, making REAL a less risky investment in volatile markets. It also hedges against macroeconomic instability and provides multiple avenues for growth.

REAL's latest 10Q SEC filing.

Moreover, the current rising interest rate environment adds another layer to the story. The company's negative FCF can be used as a proxy for yearly cash burn alongside its existing cash balances. If we do so, the company will burn approximately $40 million annually. Currently, it has about $190 million in cash, meaning it should reasonably have enough liquidity for another two or three years. So, the company's strong cash position could also be a strategic advantage. It makes REAL less reliant on debt financing, thereby increasing its attractiveness for acquisition.

On the operational front, REAL's dual approach to inventory management is promising due to the resulting risk mitigation. By balancing consignment with direct sales, the company cleverly sidesteps the pitfalls of holding inventory while maintaining quality control. This is part of a broader revenue diversification strategy, including subscriptions and shipping services. Also, the high percentage of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) from repeat buyers is a testament to strong customer loyalty. These factors combined are promising.

REAL's website

In fact, REAL’s latest earnings call reinforces its focus on achieving a balanced mix between consigned and direct business, aiming for a "new normal" of double-digit growth. This balance is part of a broader supply initiative that targets the right items and sellers, optimizing pricing based on market dynamics. Furthermore, REAL has improved its gross margins by emphasizing its high-margin consigned business over the direct company. This strategic focus is not just on inventory but extends to customer engagement, where they have seen an increase in the ratio of buyers to consignors, indicating strong customer loyalty. These elements collectively validate that REAL's operational strengths are well-calibrated for risk mitigation, quality control, and revenue diversification. Whether these strengths are fully appreciated by the market remains, but the evidence suggests that REAL is actively optimizing its operational strategy.

REAL’s Capital Structure and Unprofitability

If you look at REAL’s balance sheet, it uses sophisticated financial instruments like convertible notes and capped call transactions that indicate a proactive approach to its capital structure. Combined, these instruments allow REAL to manage its debt efficiently while providing the flexibility to adapt to market conditions. However, you’ll quickly notice that REAL has also actively granted various equity awards, including stock options and performance stock units. Hence, substantial stock-based compensation (SBC) will dilute current stockholders in the long run. This approach also masks REAL's structural unprofitability. While SBC doesn't consume cash in the short term, it will eventually dilute shareholder value. This structural unprofitability is the primary reason the stock appears to be undervalued. However, REAL's viability comes into question when considering its operating expenses.

Seeking Alpha plus author's elaboration.

In its latest 10Q report, the company breaks these down into 1) SG&A, 2) marketing, 3) operations and technology, and 4) restructuring charges. The last three account for roughly 48% of REAL’s operating expenses. The remaining 52% are SG&A expenses, mostly related to finance and administration. This is the crux of REAL’s structural unprofitability, as they mostly relate to finance and administration and seem excessive, given that REAL’s business is akin to eBay or Amazon (i.e., tech). Management seems optimistic about reducing these items over time as a percentage of total revenue. However, the operating expenses have a CAGR almost identical to that of revenues. If these expenses are mostly variable, as they appear, then REAL is unlikely to scale out of them. However, time will tell if management was rightly optimistic.

Consequently, when you factor all these together, you have a company with an untapped gem in the form of DTAs. But at the same time, the reason for this is mostly its structural unprofitability. And while this is the logic for REAL’s underperforming stock, it’s also why REAL is a uniquely compelling M&A candidate. However, be aware that the M&A narrative may never materialize and that REAL's turnaround efforts could fail, leading to liquidity concerns due to its current cash burn. Still, given its cheap valuation multiples, I'd argue the downside is somewhat limited.

TradingView ticker REAL

M&A Strategies and Potential Acquirers

Given that REAL’s DTAs exceed its market cap, this discrepancy could indicate a significant market undervaluation, making the company an attractive target for M&A activity. However, using these DTAs is not straightforward due to Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code and ownership change. This regulatory hurdle will require financial creativity. For instance, a staggered acquisition strategy could allow an acquirer to initially purchase a 20-30% stake, exerting influence without triggering tax limitations. Alternatively, a merger with a profitable entity could enable the combined company to fully utilize the DTAs, offering a win-win scenario for both parties.

The first approach would provide sustained demand for the shares, acting as a tailwind for REAL’s stock price. The latter would immediately act as a catalyst for upside revaluation. Naturally, either of these alternatives would require extensive legal and tax due diligence. But, given REAL's low market cap, the financial incentive to unlock its DTAs is compelling. Beyond the DTAs, REAL's ongoing turnaround efforts also show promise.

As a result, REAL could be an interesting target for several potential types of acquirers, such as profitable industry peers looking to expand their market share, PE firms aiming to turn the company around, or foreign companies seeking to establish a foothold in the U.S. luxury goods market. The right acquirer could leverage REAL's business model, significant tax assets, and ongoing operational improvements to unlock value.

Conclusion

In the final analysis, REAL emerges as a complex yet compelling investment with untapped M&A potential. Its DTAs alone present an exciting opportunity for acquirers, especially with its diversified revenue streams and ongoing restructuring efforts. However, the company's journey is fraught with challenges, including structural unprofitability and the regulations surrounding the use of its DTAs. Despite these challenges, REAL's strategic financial management and operational efficiencies suggest a positive future trajectory. Consequently, M&A could unlock significant value, transforming REAL into a more profitable and sustainable enterprise. I believe that the stock's current valuation does not fully capture its M&A potential, making REAL a stock worth considering.