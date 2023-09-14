PM Images

In week 132, the S&P 500 fell -1.06% while the Nasdaq declined by -1.64%. All eyes will be on the heavily anticipated CPI numbers, which will be released on Wednesday, September 13th at 8:30 am. The consensus estimates see CPI ticking higher to 3.6%, with core CPI falling to 4.3% from 4.7%. After these numbers are reported, the following Wednesday, September 20th at 2 pm comes the Fed interest rate decision and economic projections, followed by the Fed press conference at 2:30 pm. Anything can happen over the next 2 weeks as there will be a continuous flow of speculation about what the CPI numbers will come in then, once they are released, the narrative will shift toward how the Fed will react to the updated data. Regardless of what the data shows or how the markets react, I will be adding to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio each week.

The 132nd week since I started the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio series has concluded, and I am shocked at how quickly the time has passed. It seems like the other day when there was $600 allocated and $36.49 in projected annual dividend income being generated in week 6 (can be read here). After 132 weeks, I have allocated $13,200 toward the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, which has an account balance of $13,559.51, which is a $359.51 (2.72%) profit on invested capital. In week 132, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio produced $29.13 in dividend income, bringing the income produced by this portfolio to $636.37 in 2023. In week 132, I added 1 share to the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), and added 9 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), which is a new position. In week 132, my forward projected dividend income increased by $13.51 or 1.2% to $1,138.32. I am inching my way closer and closer to the $1,200 level and having the forward monthly dividend income average reach then exceed $100.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio since its inception

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has now finished its 11th consecutive week in positive territory while generating a continuous stream of weekly dividend income. I am structuring this account to have an income and stability-first approach with a secondary goal of capital appreciation. I am pleased that this account has navigated an array of different economic conditions and has maintained acceptable levels based on my investment goals. I am not trying to beat the market, as this is an income-first strategy. It's going to be interesting to see how the results materialize as the years progress.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $343.68 (30.4%)

ETFs $251.15 (22.06%)

REITs $230.33 (20.23%)

CEFs $177.33 (15.58%)

BDCs $135.82 (11.93%)

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In week 36 of 2023, I collected $29.13 in dividends, and in 2023, I exceeded the amount of income generated from dividends compared to 2022. In 2022, I generated $490.76 from dividend income, and in 2023, I generated $636.37, which is 129.67% of my total 2022 dividend income. I have collected 443 dividends, 83.11% of the total dividends generated in 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested. Eventually, this portfolio will be producing $100 per month of dividend income, and at some point in the future, if I continue down this path, it will generate over $1,000 per month of income.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

As I am adding capital each week, generating more income on an annual basis each month is only logical. While this is expected, it's very interesting to see how large the YoY progression each month is. Looking at August 2022, its YoY income grew by $33.19, and in 2023, its YoY income grew by $46.50. The spread between the income growth in the last 2 years is $13.31. If the August income generated growth increases by just $10 annually, then next year, there should be $149.62 generated in August. On this methodology, the August income over the next several years should be $149.62 (2024), $216.12 (2025), $292.62 (2026), $379.12 (2027), $475.62 (2028), $582.12 (2029), and $698.62 in 2030.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

It looks like there is a lot of dividend income being generated in week 133, as there are 17 positions throwing off income. I can't wait to see what September looks like after the month ends, as the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has already started out extremely strong.

The Dividend Tracker

I have broken this into two sections, positions not generating at least one share per year through its dividend and positions that are. In the section for the positions that are, I have shaded it green and added how many shares annually are being generated and the new future dividend income those new shares will generate. In week 1232, 27 positions were generating at least 1 share annually through their dividends. These new shares from the top 27 positions are projected to add $84.10 of dividend income annually. I will work on getting more positions over to the green block, with a new goal of generating an additional $100 of dividend income from new shares generated.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

In week 132, REITs remained over the 20% threshold that I would like to see sectors remain under. While there are many tempting investments in the REIT sector, I am doing my best to reframe from deploying capital there. Eventually, REITs should follow ETFs as that was once a 21% weighted sector in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

It looks like Enbridge (ENB) and Altria Group (MO) swapped positions as the market didn't like the news that ENB is acquiring 2 utility companies from Dominion (D) for $14 billion. I thought the news was great and added shares of ENB in a different account because of what I consider long-term benefits. I wrote a dedicated article on the ENB news that can be read by clicking here. Things are starting to look interesting as the top-10 holding continues to flatten out. Over the next several months, I think we will see more of this occur.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 132 Additions

In week 132, I added to the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), and started a new position in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC).

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

I wrote a dedicated article on JEPQ which was published on September 5 th that outlines my full investment thesis (can be read here).

that outlines my full investment thesis (can be read here). As time has progressed, I am more bullish on the strategy from JEPQ than the Global X Covered Call ETF (QYLD) from a hybrid standpoint. I still like QYLD for income, but JEPQ takes a hybrid approach that I feel will lead to both capital appreciation and large amounts of income in 2024. JEPQ conducts its covered call overlay within the ELNs it purchases with 20% of the portfolio, leaving the other 80% uncapped.

JEPQ started the year at $40.67 and has generated $3.35 in monthly income, which is a forward yield of 8.24%. I think that JEPQ will continue higher with the markets and continue to generate a yield that exceeds 10% on an annualized basis.

Seeking Alpha

Prospect Capital Corporation

I wrote a dedicated article on PSEC prior to adding the position on September 1 st (can be read here).

(can be read here). There were several comments in the article that disagreed with my bullish perspective. While they were correct in their reasoning, they were coming from a backward-looking perspective. Shares of PSEC have been crushed and lost -47.95% of their value in the last 10 years and -17.95% of their value in the last 5 years. There are certainly investors who see this and run for the hills. I don't care where a company came from, I care what the long-term opportunity is, and I think PSEC is interesting. I could be incorrect, but I did my due diligence and feel it's an interesting entry point. I purchased 9 shares, which is a minuscule position in this portfolio and an even smaller in my overall allocations. I am slowly entering PSEC and may pick up more.

In their latest quarter, PSEC grew its NII, increased its distribution coverage, and the NII return on common net asset value (NAV) also increased.

When I invested in PSEC, it had the lowest NII to market cap multiple from the BDs I follow, and it traded at the largest discount to NAV.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 133 Gameplan

As much as I want to add to Verizon (VZ) and ENB, I am probably going to allocate the week's capital toward the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). I think there is an opportunity in fixed income, and with the sell-off that has occurred, PDI looks interesting again.

Conclusion

In week 132, I added my 89th position to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, which is now generating $1,138.32 in forward dividend income with a portfolio yield of 8.39%. I have constructed this portfolio to fit my needs, and I am not trying to beat the market. My focuses are on stability and income generation. Looking at the long-term progress, this account has stayed close to its invested capital and has generated weekly dividend income for a long period of time. I'm closing in on generating an average of $100 per month in monthly income, and eventually, $100 of weekly income from this portfolio will be achieved.