Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FXY: The Japanese Yen Likely To Rise Again

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.63K Followers

Summary

  • The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust offers investors an opportunity to take advantage of the undervalued Japanese yen and changing monetary policies.
  • The yen has lost 50% of its value against the dollar in real terms since 2012 due to ultra low interest rates, which may finally be coming to an end.
  • There are signs that the monetary policy divergence between Japan and the US is set to reverse, which should lead to a rise in the yen's value and the FXY.

Japanese Yen Sign Sitting on Blue Yellow Financial Stock Exchange Chart Background

spawns/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) offers investors a way of taking advantage of the Japanese yen's extreme undervaluation and the reversal in monetary policy trends in Japan and the US. The FXY holds

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.63K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPY:USD, FXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.