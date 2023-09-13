Hong Kong Property: Challenged But Resilient

CHUNYIP WONG/iStock via Getty Images

By Gloria Lam

The city’s property market has marked advantages over that of mainland China.

The Hong Kong property market, known for its high prices, is navigating challenges due to factors like rising rates, slow post-COVID recovery and close ties to mainland China.

The office sector in Hong Kong, with high vacancy rates, could take years to clear. Hong Kong's interest rates, linked to the U.S. through the currency peg, are pressuring the liquidity of several highly leveraged developers, raising concerns about a potential repeat of the turmoil in Chinese property credit.

However, the residential property sector in Hong Kong exhibits several mitigating factors. The property price index in Hong Kong only increased marginally during the pandemic, unlike the significant rise seen in many other metropolitan areas.

Current data indicates a stabilization of population flow and structural demand from household formation, which has contributed to a relatively balanced supply-demand equation1.

In addition, two-thirds of private residential housing stock in Hong Kong is mortgage-free2 with system-wide residential mortgage nonperforming loans of 0.07% and an average loan-to-value ratio of 53% for new loans granted3, reducing the likelihood of a large-scale forced sales scenario.

The government also retains the option to reverse cooling measures implemented in the past to smooth out the downcycle.

Unlike mainland China's residential market, which is reversing the high-leverage and high-growth model seen over the past decade and faces issues in many lower-tier cities, Hong Kong is a single, developed city with a highly mature property market.

Recent primary discounts leading to sales serve as an example of the market's ability to find a clearing level, a dynamic not often seen in the mainland. These factors collectively differentiate Hong Kong's residential property market correction from the difficulties faced by mainland China.

Most Hong Kong developers have firmly maintained their investment-grade status through cycles, with highly leveraged developers being a minority. This contrasts with the mainland, where high-yield developers have had a larger market share.

Another difference is the legal jurisdiction and structure of bonds issued by Hong Kong developers, which carry much better recovery assumptions than offshore bonds issued by developers from mainland China, which are subordinated to most onshore claims.

In conclusion, the Hong Kong property market undoubtedly faces challenges. However, its unique dynamics should aid it in navigating these challenges differently from mainland China's real estate market. For investors, understanding these intricacies is crucial to making informed decisions in the current economic environment.

Source: (1) HK Govt Housing Bureau, Long Term Housing Strategy, as of October 2022; (2) HK Government Census and Statistics Department, 2021 Census report; (3) HKMA, data as of July 2023

