Does ON Semiconductor's Premium Valuations Make Sense?

Sep. 15, 2023 4:00 PM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • ON's NTM P/E valuations continue to rise to 17.90x, compared to its SiC peers' mean of 14.54x, suggesting its high growth/ profitability cadence.
  • Based on the management's forward projection, the consensus has also awarded the company with an FY2027 adj EPS estimates of $10.19, bringing forth an impressive long-term price target of $182.40.
  • These numbers are not overly optimistic as well, due to the growing Long-Term Supply Agreements of over $20B and lead time of over 40 weeks.
  • Combined with the ON management's great sensitivity to the elevated interest rate environment and moderation in operating expenses, we may see its profitability expand as projected indeed.
  • Then again, the embedded growth premium also comes with great expectations, potentially triggering volatility in the event of earning misses or deceleration in growth. Investors beware.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

The ON Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Despite The Rally Thus Far

We previously covered ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) in July 2023, discussing the stock's optimistic rally since the start of the pandemic, thanks to the growing demand for Silicon Carbide

Juxtaposed Ideas
