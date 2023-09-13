ewg3D/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has for a long time been praised as a company that can deliver a strong and stable dividend yield to investors, even through downturns in the economy. The yield is approaching 7.5% and has been steadily growing for the last 24 years. EPD has grown into a very large business today and boasts a market cap of nearly $60 billion and has done so through its efficient expansion and operations in the energy sector, but more notably the oil and gas storage and transportation industry.

The company is trading more or less exactly in line with the rest of the sector at a p/e of 10.6 but at a discount of 26% based on sales. I think the business of EPD is a phenomenon and think further increases to the dividend are likely to occur. With improvements in the demand for both oil and gas, EPD is likely to gain from secular trends and deliver a good ROI for investors. Those seeking exposure to the sector should be considering EPD right now, in my opinion, which results in me rating it a buy now.

Company Segments

EPD offers midstream energy solutions to both natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producers and consumers, as well as those in the crude oil, petrochemical, and refined products sectors. The company's operations are divided into four key segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. This diversified portfolio allows EPD to play a vital role in facilitating the transportation and distribution of energy resources across various industries.

Returning Capital (Investor Presentation)

A key point as to why EPD is so appealing to investors is the strong amount of FCF the company is distributing right now. The company has a payout ratio of 86% for the adjusted FCF right now. The earnings are driven by positively growing commodity prices, which has been the case for quite some time now, and even with the volatility of the last couple of quarters, I would say that EPD has shown itself very much able to grow the dividend through tough times. Oil prices reached highs of $118 last year in June but have since returned to around $87 instead. In the last few months though the price has been trending upward and I think the third quarter of 2023 by EPD will showcase a very strong improvement in the earnings.

Growth Capital (Investor Presentation)

The healthy improvements in the market seem to also be a leading cause for EPD and its ability to invest heavily in the space. Renewables and green energy may be on the rise in popularity and usage, but natural gas and oil remain to be very large sources of energy for our societies.

Looking further at the profitability of the business I think the ROTC is a point that can be improved upon further, and that will come with growing commodity prices and further investments into the business. The ROTC for EPD is at 7% right now, below the sector's median of 10%. This is potentially a point that could lead to the share price going lower if EPD is not able to raise it to the sector standard in the next several quarters. It could weigh on the share price and cause lackluster returns.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

The last report from EPD showed it was very much able to withstand some of the price volatility in the market over the last few quarters. The net income showed just a slight decline even though the quarter included far lower commodity prices.

The co-CEO of EPD A.J. Teague said the following about the quarter and the performance of the business, “During the quarter, we established several operational records, including natural gas pipeline volumes, NGL fractionation volumes, and 11.9 million equivalent barrels per day of total pipeline volumes. We completed construction and began operations on $2.5 billion of organic growth projects that will begin generating new sources of cash flow for the partnership”.

Seeing the company able to offset softer commodity prices with higher volumes is very positive in my opinion and a continuation of that I think is likely. As mentioned above, EPD is investing heavily in the sector with $4.1 billion in the pipeline currently. That sort of optimism I think goes to show the potential the market still has and the strong potential of growing distributable free cash flows for investors.

Risks

Unitholders of EPD face a prominent risk that stems from the company's growth being closely tied to broader macroeconomic trends in the United States. As EPD expands its operations, its volumes become increasingly influenced by the overall economic climate. Nevertheless, EPD has strategically leveraged its scale and integration capabilities to not only navigate this risk but also to achieve commendable margins and a robust return on capital.

Segment Results (Investor Presentation)

EPD is involved in various smaller sub-segments, including propylene and octane enhancement. These sub-segments present challenges in predicting sales margins and volumes, primarily due to limited data availability for most investors. Consequently, these areas of EPD's business may introduce additional uncertainties for investors seeking to assess the company's performance in these specific markets. It doesn't seem to have construed the broader results for EPD though as the net margins are near the company's 5-year average of 12.18% and the FCF margin higher than the 5-year average at 5.08% using the TTM numbers. Fluctuations for commodity prices like oil and gas are to be predicted but it doesn't affect the buy case right now in my opinion. EPD has been able to showcase that it can deliver a high dividend yield through tough times in the market and consistently increase it too.

Final Words

I think that EPD right now is a fantastic dividend opportunity that is yielding a high amount, which is supported by a strong asset base and market position. Despite the softer commodity prices for both crude oil and natural gas, EPD remains capable of growing the dividend efficiently, as it has done in the last 24 years.

The valuation is in line with the sector and I think it's fair to make it a buy right now. The secular demand the company is experiencing as energy consumption is growing and prices improving is making for a very good investment case right now. Rating EPD a buy now.