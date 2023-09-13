Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: Growing From Industry Improvements And Secular Trends

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners offers a strong and stable dividend yield of 7.5% that has been growing for 24 years.
  • EPD operates in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas storage and transportation, and is likely to benefit from improvements in demand.
  • The company has a diversified portfolio and strong free cash flow, allowing it to invest heavily in the sector and continue growing its dividend.
Industriella pipeline med gas och olja

ewg3D/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has for a long time been praised as a company that can deliver a strong and stable dividend yield to investors, even through downturns in the economy. The yield is approaching

I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
me66
Today, 3:23 AM
Comments (3.04K)
I agree that EPD will continue to deliver a safe, and growing distribution, in the coming years. It is a very large position for me and I added more this morning. I add in small amounts, using fresh cash and premiums from small options trades on other positions. It seems to be working, I > my EPD position by 10% over the last 6 weeks. My primary goal is a safe, and growing cash flow, EPD checks all the boxes for that. As long as the yield remains 7%, I consider EPD a buy. I find it surprising that EPD still trades under the Dec 2020 price of 28.30. The unit price was hammered, like every stock, by the Covid shock but the company is on much more solid financial ground. I am happy to take advantage of this opportunity.
