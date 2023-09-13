Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Finding Ways To Weather Climate Risk In U.S. Housing

Summary

  • According to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), the average number of severe events per year has increased over time, as have the financial and human costs.
  • So far this year, there have been 23 confirmed weather-related disasters with losses exceeding $1 billion each in the US, and a cumulative human death toll of 253, based on information currently reported.
  • The proliferation of these events has put residential properties and their inhabitants at ever-increasing risk of exposure to a natural disaster and the financial impact of recovery.

Hurricane Ian flooded houses in Florida residential area. Natural disaster and its consequences

Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

By Sean Brooks, CFA, FRM

There has been no shortage of natural disasters in the US this year, with Hurricane Idalia and the Maui wildfires the latest grim reminders of the escalating costs of severe weather

