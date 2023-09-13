Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inflation Is Coming Down. Will Treasury Yields Be Next?

Summary

  • The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed steadily over the past two years. But we believe fixed-income investors should be prepared for lower yields ahead.
  • Treasury yields have spent the past year in a state of flux - rising and falling on mixed economic news.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed as high as 4.3% this year, and some market observers expect it to crest at 5%.

By Matthew Sheridan, CFA and Monika Carlson, CFA

The 10-year Treasury yield has climbed steadily over the past two years. But we believe fixed-income investors should be prepared for lower yields ahead.

Treasury yields have spent the

johngonole
Today, 3:13 AM
With the kind of deficit the Federal Govt. is running, the fact that the FED isn't buying treasuries, and the fact that lots of corporate debt is rolling over in 2024 through 2026 I don't see interest rates falling. Banks are likely to tighten credit standards in a slowing economy also driving up rates. I see lots of demand for debt versus supply.
Of course in a slowing economy one could argue that a flight to safety could occur and there will be lots of demand for debt driving down the yields.

What I do know is that certain money market funds are offering excellent yields and with stocks being priced so high for me the short term debt looks like a great deal.
