Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Twilio: Growth Acceleration Likely To Come

Sep. 13, 2023 8:30 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It has been a rough 24 or so months for Twilio.
  • The degree to which it has been rough has been a byproduct of two key variables: the fastest interest rate hiking cycle in American history alongside poor execution.
  • Generally speaking, arguably the most attractive investment setup is one in which a very high quality business experiences a set of temporary setbacks.
  • And I believe that is just what the aforementioned variables represent: temporary setbacks, which Twilio can, and I believe, will overcome on its path to $20B in sales and beyond.
  • Twilio will achieve this by growing within the following growing industries: Customer Engagement (CX), Customer Data Platform (CDP), CPaaS, and the cloud-native Contact Center industry.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beating the Market get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Twilio is an American cloud communications platform.

jaanalisette

Acceleration

I recently published a two part series in which I detailed the idea that Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) would likely accelerate its revenue growth once again in the years ahead. And, indeed, Twilio's growth will likely accelerate in the future from its

Get started with us today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.18K Followers
Beating The Market buys businesses it likes and understands.
These mostly include businesses in consumer discretionary, FinTech, and software.
Here is a snapshot of my performance over the last half decade or so: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWLO, CMG, MQ, CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.