jaanalisette

Acceleration

I recently published a two part series in which I detailed the idea that Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) would likely accelerate its revenue growth once again in the years ahead. And, indeed, Twilio's growth will likely accelerate in the future from its current rather depressed rate of about 5% (Q3's revenue growth guidance). As some historical context, during the 2010s and early 2020s, Twilio sustainably grew above 40% year in and year out.

Twilio Grows At 40%+ For 6 Straight Years As A Public Company

YCharts

In some sense, I could summarize this entire note with the statement, "Twilio will accelerate growth in the future, and it will likely accelerate growth to above 20% annualized."

(Of course, this is my opinion based on my perspectives of the TAMs for Twilio's core industries within which it operates, i.e., CPaaS, CX, CDP, and Cloud-Native Contact Center.)

That would suffice in articulating the very distilled, simplified thesis for Twilio. That said, we will explore Twilio's Q2 2023 and broadly the challenges the business has faced together today.

Down 85% From Its Highs: How Did We Get Here?

Twilio's revenue growth and correspondingly its valuation have collapsed due to a confluence of factors enumerated below:

Extremely difficult "growth comps," meaning it is difficult to grow 50-100% for consecutive years The fastest rate hiking cycle in American history, which has slowed the growth of all software businesses within my coverage universe, except Axon Poor Go To Market execution and business configuration. Twilio's execution in this respect has been almost identical to that of Marqeta (MQ). Both businesses have had to overhaul their Go To Market motions in the last 18 months or so. I detailed this reality for Marqeta recently.

Twilio's Valuation, Growth Rate, and The 10 Year Treasury Rate

YCharts

Note: Twilio guided for about 5% growth in Q3 2023, so growth will continue to be tepid for the business. Also note that interest rates have continued to rise, which should put further downward pressure on economic growth broadly.

As I've explored with you in the past, interest rates and valuations, all else being equal (and all is never actually equal but for educational purposes), are inversely correlated:

As interest rates rise, valuations decline, and vice versa; again, all else being equal, and the reality is that all is never actually equal.

I have specifically selected the businesses I own in such a way that they can, over the coming years and decades, outgrow the impacts of higher interest rates and the economic drag that higher interest rates create.

In Acceleration 1 and 2, I detailed the idea that, while Waste Management or Costco will have a hard time accelerating growth in a higher interest rate environment, companies like Twilio or CrowdStrike (CRWD) or Chipotle (CMG) will have vastly easier times accelerating and maintaining that acceleration of growth in the future, once this rate hiking cycle finally concludes.

With all of this being said, the central most important factor to the value of business over the long run is the growth and durability of free cash flow per share.

Our goal should be to buy businesses that will, in the future (as I am personally targeting equity appreciation), generate robust free cash flow per share that's buttressed by defensible moats, such as embedding, network effects, and brand moats, all of which Twilio possesses in spades.

With these ideas as our platform, let's investigate Twilio's most recent quarter and the business broadly to determine the likelihood that its revenue growth and, correspondingly, free cash flow per share growth will accelerate in the future.

I'm excited by the progress we made during the first half of the year as the team successfully navigated the operational and organizational changes we implemented, together with a challenging external environment. We're executing well, and as volume stabilization continues, we believe we're in a strong position to leverage our scale, large customer base and leading set of Communications products to continue to win new business everywhere we can, while driving further efficiencies, and we are confident revenue growth will reaccelerate over time. Jeff Lawson, CEO, Twilio's Q2 2023 Earnings Call

[I understand that management's comments should be taken with a grain of salt, but it has been clearly lost on market participants that Jeff Lawson has founded one of the defining Silicon Valley software businesses of the last decade. Twilio has had a sterling brand and pervasive presence in the valley, with its "Ask Your Developer" signs strewn throughout the region. The company boasts 300k+ customers and has grown free cash flow generative sales from ~$0 in 2010 to ~$4B in 2023. I think it's worth, at the very least, noting this gentleman's perspective on where his generational enterprise will go in the future.]

The Twilio Vision

In 2020 and 2021, I crafted what I called "The Twilio vision."

To put the end-state of the vision very concisely:

Twilio's platform allows enterprises to intelligently communicate with their customers in real time, 24/7, globally, at infinite-scale, and in an omnichannel format (for instance, through email, text message, and WhatsApp, depending on which would be most optimal for customer engagement).

Enterprises employ the Twilio platform to aggregate customer data and leverage Twilio's CPaaS (communications platform as a service) platform to create effectively a sentient, communicative AI.

Instead of hiring 10,000 people to communicate with an enterprise's customers on a daily basis, an enterprise could simply install Twilio's AI-communications platform, via which the enterprise would itself become a data-driven machine intelligence capable of communicating with, potentially, 1B humans or more simultaneously in an intimate, personalized, idiosyncratic (based one each customer profile) manner.

Enterprises can seamlessly bring this capability to life by employing Twilio's vertically integrated (including communications infrastructure, which is a differentiating factor here) CX (customer engagement) platform.

This was The Twilio Vision, and, despite rather horrendous execution over the last 18 months, it's still as valid and as underway as it's ever been.

Exchange Highlighting The Differentiated AI-Driven, Communicative Nature Of The Twilio Platform

Nick Altmann: You guys had called out this $100 million customer, which is a pretty monumental deal. And a big theme this year is sort of around this notion of vendor consolidation. And historically, some of your larger customers had maybe multi-source CPaaS vendors. And so I wanted to ask two parts around this specific deal. One, was this sort of a deal where the customer sort of consolidated CPaaS relationships and kind of went all in on Twilio? Khozema Shipchandler: It was actually a communications customer. So, I'll answer your question. I think the short answer to the first question is, yes, it was an opportunity for us to help one of our really important customers consolidate their spend all onto Twilio across a number of channels. I think what was particularly a differentiating feature of this deal was our ability to kind of optimize traffic patterns. I think that's a really important aspect of the way that some of these like really sophisticated customers want to do business, they want to make sure that the right signals are reaching their customers at the right times, and that effectively ends up being like a kind of prioritization and queuing process that we're really good at. Twilio's Q2 2023 Earnings Call

As Twilio further integrates customer data ops (AI/ML) into its CPaaS business, its differentiated platform will continue to expand its lead over its competitors.

Lest We Forget... Twilio Is Widely Recognized As The Best Cloud Communications Platform On Earth

IDC

The Twilio Vision And Generative AI

I've often remarked that, with the advent of generative AI, "The Twilio Vision" has never been more apparent to me, nor has the value of Twilio to enterprises ever been more apparent; however, we've hit some speed bumps along the way, to put it mildly.

Throughout 2023, I've often remarked that it's "The Year of Twilio," but, curiously, the world either doesn't appreciate this or Twilio's execution has been so poor that it's not apparent to anyone.

But more on that later. Let's once more review "The Twilio Vision" that I crafted in 2020; by which I very vehemently and staunchly stand today, so that we can understand what value this business brings to the world and why it still has a long runway for growth ahead.

Stage in Twilio's Evolution Feature Twilio 1.0 Providing SMS, push notifications, phone, email, etc., capabilities to web and smartphone apps via its communication platform. Giving businesses an omnipresent "voice". Twilio 2.0 Adding intelligence behind the voice of the business (human intelligence in the contact center) Twilio 3.0 Emphasis on data aggregation. Building the "memory" of the future artificial/machine intelligence. Providing the basis of AI-powered customer engagement. Twilio 4.0 Data aggregation enables powerful AI that powers business' communication with customers. Internet of things proliferates, i.e., robotics, AI customer service at restaurants, voice assistants, etc. These devices simultaneously collect customer data and communicate with customers (about promotions, issues, etc.) powered by Twilio's Data + AI platform. Use machine learning and AI to create products that will compete with companies like salesforce. They will address use cases like sales and marketing, advertising, and everything else that bonds a business and its customer/potential customer Twilio 5.0 Robot fleets' communication capabilities and intelligence (as it relates to customer interaction) are powered by Twilio's platform. Customers interact with these robots. Customer data collected in the minds of the robots (powered by Twilio). Robots become more intelligent and customer interactions are enhanced in real-time (powered by Twilio) Click to enlarge

On Twilio's Q2 2023 earnings call, CEO Jeff Lawson communicated these ideas in the following manner:

A business transformation as big as what Twilio is taking on takes time. It requires tactical focus in the short term and a bold vision for what's possible in the long term. Twilio's Act 1, Communications, has been a success in terms of scale and efficiency. Our Communications business continues to deliver against the objectives we've set, driving efficient growth, while we target ongoing operating leverage in the coming years. And we're now building Act 2 based on our belief that Twilio's data asset, when combined with the power and reach of our Communications platform and accelerated by AI, can unlock value for businesses that we are uniquely positioned to deliver through our innovative combination of product offerings. While I don't expect the road ahead to be linear, we've embarked on a massive market opportunity, one that has the ability to transform the status quo for customer engagement. Jeff Lawson, CEO, Twilio's Q2 2023 Earnings Call

I've believed and maintain to this day, notwithstanding the company's abysmal execution over the last couple years and the macroeconomic headwinds it presently faces, that Twilio is one of the best positioned companies to lead the AI-revolution that has been underway.

From a "macro-technological" perspective, The Twilio Vision's 2020/2021 assessment was perfect: Enterprises are focused on leveraging data to create AIs that serve their customers better than ever before in 2023.

Emphasis on data aggregation. Building the "memory" of the future artificial/machine intelligence. Providing the basis of AI-powered customer engagement. - My 2020 prediction for the future of enterprise customer engagement

With the advent of LLMs, this prediction is more relevant and apparent than ever, and I maintain that Twilio is the company to help enterprises bring this vision to life.

That said, indisputably, as I've touched on, Twilio's execution over the last 18-24 months or so has been... suboptimal. It has left a lot to be desired.

From its management of the Segment acquisition (in which employee and leadership flight became a major issue) to its execution of its Go To Market motion, in some sense, it's mostly been an unmitigated disaster; however, these aspects of Twilio's business appear to be stabilizing. We will discuss this more together later.

We're also excited to be building an ecosystem of partners and integrations including Google, Databricks, FrameAI, and OpenAI to power some of CustomerAI's generative capabilities as well as AWS to power predictive AI use cases within Segment. Jeff Lawson, CEO, Twilio's Q2 2023 Earnings Call

While a lot has gone wrong and while the macroeconomic environment has pressured the business substantially, I believe the future of Twilio is genuinely brighter than it has ever been.

2023 has been, in fact, The Year of Twilio.

It's been the year in which data-based communication between enterprise machine intelligence and human has become visible for all to see. For the first time in human history, enterprises can install software and machine intelligence via which enterprises communicate autonomously, without human intervention, and at global, multi-billion person scale, with their customers in a personalized, tailored manner.

We're not perfectly there yet, but we're so, so close, and Twilio is in a perfect position to serve enterprises in this regard.

Unfortunately, the best version of Twilio did not show to for its year, though this AI-based communications journey is just getting started, and I believe Twilio has taken the right steps to get back on track.

Trimming The Fat

In some sense, I believe Twilio attempted to push to the aforementioned versions 4.0 and 5.0 too quickly, which created execution issues, i.e., poor Go To Market motion and abysmal software sales.

In this vein, Twilio has been radically simplifying its business via divestitures, while also restructuring its entire organization, creating two divisions: communications and data & applications.

As a part of our efforts to focus on doing fewer things better, we also recently completed the divestitures of Twilio's IoT and ValueFirst businesses. The usage-based nature of our Communications business makes it sensitive to macro conditions, so the team continues to manage towards gross profit growth and driving leverage. Khozema will share where the team is focused on driving further efficiencies, while capitalizing on our growth opportunities through the second half of the year and beyond. Jeff Lawson, CEO, Twilio's Q2 2023 Earnings Call

As an aside, ValueFirst was a CPaaS business native to India. I believe the Indian market will be big and important for Twilio over the long run; however, I am content with the reduction in "empire building" here, and, hopefully, the company sells from a single source of code into India and globally looking forward.

With a more streamlined business, Twilio is better positioned today than it's been in years.

The new organizational structure will also aid in the execution of its Go To market motion, which we will discuss in the next section.

Fixing Go To Market Motion

We feel good about the steps we've made to improve execution, but there is still more work ahead to get our Data & Applications performance back to where we believe it should be. Going forward, we'll continue to focus on onboarding and ramping our teams, optimizing our marketing campaigns, and driving more top-of-funnel activity. We'll also focus on giving our customers more accessible entry points to our products and delivering faster time to value. We believe we're laying a solid foundation for long-term growth for the business, and I'm confident that this will lead to improved bookings towards the back-end of the year. Elena Donio, President of Data & Applications Division

As you know by now, Twilio's Go To Market execution has been rather disastrous. There's really no other way to say it.

Segment's, Twilio's data-platform, growth is effectively 0%, and, considering its market leadership position and the attractive nature of the platform and the 300k installed customer base into which Twilio could sell the platform, 0% growth indicates that the acquisition was mismanaged to a high degree.

This really isn't even me reading between the lines of the abysmal growth rates of Segment and Flex, both of which are great platforms. The company has forthrightly communicated its internal challenges.

In Data & Applications, we are continuing to focus on executing against our go-to-market rebuild efforts. We now have sales reps ramped in our most critical areas, and we are optimistic that our bookings will improve towards the end of the year and that revenue growth will accelerate during 2024. Elena will share more about our progress here. Jeff Lawson, CEO, Twilio's Q2 2023 Earnings Call

Over the last 18 months or so, Twilio has restructured its Go To Market motion from the ground up.

It has overhauled its CPaaS Go To Market motion, transitioning it from an enterprise sales model to more of a Product-Led-Growth, self-service model, which has helped to enhance profitability.

Twilio brought on Ms. Elena Donio to spearhead the growth and restructuring of Segment, which falls under the Data & Applications segment within the company.

We can see this new two-division structure in the way Twilio reports its sales:

Twilio's Communications Business

Twilio Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

Twilio's Data & Applications Business

Twilio Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

Data & Applications includes revenue primarily from Segment, Engage, Flex & Marketing Campaigns.

I believe this configuration is perfect, and it makes everything very easy to understand, for both investors and employees and sales prospects.

In short, I believe Twilio has taken the right steps to get its business back on a rapid growth trajectory.

Before we close out this section, in the interest of communicating the nature of the Twilio platform, I wanted to share a few customer wins from Q2 2023:

Follett, a leading provider of education technology, will leverage our entire suite of Segment products, including Connections, Protocols, Audiences, Journeys, and Unify. We won this competitive deal because of Segment's faster time-to-value and ease of use in the future when the customer wants to leverage Segment's APIs to connect to additional tools throughout their future as the customers of ours. Fortune Media, a multinational media company, was a competitive win due to the flexibility of Segment Connections and the power of our Profile API, allowing Fortune Media to obtain a single view of their end users, furthering the ability to personalize and improve the overall engagement experience. A large financial services company based in Israel committed to a comprehensive contact center solution leveraging Flex and our Conversations API for a custom-built AI chatbot with seamless agent handoff, allowing them to scale while improving the customer experience. A Fortune 100 property and casualty insurance provider that we signed an eight-figure deal with in Q3'22 scaled to over 15,000 agents during the quarter by leveraging new capabilities in Flex allowing for enterprise scale. This Flex scale initiative, which was launched in limited availability in February, allows Flex to support customers scaling up to 30,000 agents concurrently in a single account. Elena Donio, President of Data & Applications Division

And these wins have been in part due to the restructuring efforts:

As I mentioned last quarter, we've made good progress with our transition to a dedicated sales model for Segment and Flex, and have rebuilt a specialized sales motion with highly skilled reps. Training and enablement was a key focus area for Q2 and we delivered increased in-person training sessions and improved overall sales capacity across the board. I'm excited that for the first time in over a year, the majority of our Segment sales team has been in-seat for at least nine months. We've seen early signs of traction with these efforts, including a strong increase in pipeline generation within Flex and significant improvement in Segment pipeline conversion from Q1. While I'm encouraged by our progress and some of these early signals, we continue to navigate a challenging macro, which has led to some instances of higher renewal contraction and lower expansion. Elena Donio, President of Data & Applications Division

Brief Financial Analysis

In this section, I will share three points of note:

Twilio's NRR discussion Twilio's long term growth rates Twilio's Valuation

Twilio's net retention rate has been in free fall as of late, which is to be expected to some degree.

Twilio is a usage-based platform predominantly, which can create exceptionally elevated net retention rates during good times and exceptionally bad net retention rates during bad times.

I recently contextualized our current economic and software environment through a series of data points, which I would encourage you to read here:

Twilio Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation

So, while I'd love to see sustained 120%+ NRR, I understand the factors compressing it presently, and I do believe it will return to 120%+ levels in the coming 12-36 months.

Turning to growth rates, the simple lens through which I look at growth rates is that Twilio has built a $4B revenue business since about 2010.

I believe demand for its products has only expanded, i.e., its TAM has expanded, in the last 24 months, despite what slowing growth rates would suggest.

Twilio Has Continued To Grow Customers Rapidly

Barchart

That is, its current growth rate belies the long term opportunity for Twilio, and I believe that long term opportunity will take the business to $20B in sales and beyond. It would be extremely surprising to me if Twilio grew to $4B in sales over about a decade; then, with Mr. Lawson still very young and still very much at the helm, stopped growing in perpetuity.

2023 has been "The Year of Twilio," and, despite Twilio not showing up for its year, it still has decades worth of opportunity during which it can show up.

Valuation and Projected Returns

Below, you will find my valuation of Twilio, including assumptions and projected annualized returns over the next 10 years.

Assumptions:

TTM 12-month revenue [A] $4 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 15% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] ~183 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $3.27 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative) 20% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8% Click to enlarge

Twilio has guided for operating margins above 20% long term.

Even using what I believe to be conservative key assumptions, i.e., 15% free cash flow margin long term, 25% dilution next 10 years, and 20% annualized growth (we grew at 40% annualized since 2010! up to 2022), we're still generating 20%+ annualized returns from $60/share.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model | Beating The Market L.A. Stevens Valuation Model | Beating The Market

And I believe Twilio will not be done growing by year ten. I believe Twilio will be seen among the ranks of Salesforce, Microsoft, and Adobe over the long run.

Mr. Lawson, while clearly flawed based on the last couple years worth of execution, is still very young and still an extremely talented entrepreneur. I have not wavered in my confidence in partnering with him for the long run.

Thank you for reading, and have a great day.