Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BlackRock: A Dividend Growth Compounder You Do Not Want To Miss

Sep. 13, 2023 4:08 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BRK.A, BRK.B
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
105 Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock has had a rocky 2022 and YTD 2023 with the AUM falling from peak of $10.01 to $9.43 trillion, exerting pressure on its Revenue and Operating Margin.
  • BLK is experiencing a turnaround with rising equity markets and diminishing recession fears, resulting in AUM growth and promising momentum heading into 2024.
  • BLK has compounded its dividend at a 16.2% CAGR over 20 years, with a brief exception in 2008-2009. Currently yielding 2.86%, it's well-positioned for future growth.
  • Anticipating a 5.20% CAGR for top-line growth and improved profit margins in the next decade, along with a slight undervaluation, I confidently rate it as a STRONG BUY.
BlackRock HQ in New York City

georgeclerk

Investment Thesis

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is one of most influential asset management firms, managing trillions of dollars in assets on behalf of individual investors, institutions, and governments across the globe. The company is renowned for its expertise in various investment strategies, including index funds, actively managed

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
105 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.