Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: An 8% Dividend And 5 Other Reasons To Buy

Sep. 13, 2023 4:18 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)1 Comment
Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T's stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by -17% to +11% in the past year.
  • Financial metrics show significant improvement for AT&T in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023.
  • Business is picking up and CAPEX will be coming down.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Turnaround Stock Advisory get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

Overview:

AT&T (NYSE:T) is the 6th largest telecommunications company in the world by MV (Market Value).

AT&T reported its latest quarterly earnings and cash flow and the results were better than expected.

If we compare AT&T's

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name.

Note: members of my Turnaround Stock Advisory service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

This article was written by

Bill Zettler profile picture
Bill Zettler
14.17K Followers
Trained as a scientific programmer, I worked on war game software for NORAD (North American Air Defense) and statistical software for Abbott Labs. For most of my 40-year career developed and sold financial and accounting software. Was principal or founder of 3 small (5-30 employees) software companies. Wrote a book on public pensions and a play that won an award in Writer Digest Magazine's annual writers competition, a contest that draws over 10,000 entries a year. Currently retired.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 4:26 AM
Premium
Comments (5.48K)
Thank You, very informative. been buying $T for the past two years accumulating for heavily. The dividend is always reinvested and I have collected quite a number of shares as well. I see $T within the next 18-24 months moving back towards 20-25 ps.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.