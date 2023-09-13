Natalia Nikolaeva /iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although I have been bullish on Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) for quite a while now, the share price hasn't really given me a reason yet to be very happy. Sure, the stock is up by almost 20% from the April level when my previous article was published, but that still doesn't make it a good performance when you zoom out. Crown Holdings had to deal with a slowdown in demand, and I expect all major aluminum can producers to take a breather once the current round of capacity expansions has been completed to let the market slowly absorb the additional capacity.

The cash flows are still strong

In my previous articles, I focused on the company's cash flow profile. And while the reported free cash flow is relatively low, the normalized free cash flow (excluding investments in capacity growth) is actually pretty strong for Crown. And while a growth capex-related cash flow definitely still is an outflow, it is a capital allocation decision and not a necessity-based capex.

Crown reported a total revenue of $3.1B in the second quarter of this year, which is slightly higher than the $2.98B in the first quarter of this year. That being said, the operating income was a respectable $367M and while that is indeed lower than in the second quarter of last year, it is a strong increase from the $269M in operating income in the first quarter of this year.

Unfortunately, this did not mean the company's net income increased by a similar percentage. As you can see in the image above, Crown Holdings was not immune to the higher interest rates, and its total net interest expense increased from $61M in Q2 2022 to $98M in the second quarter of this year. The net profit from the company's operations was $187M, of which $30M was attributable to non-controlling interests. This means the net income attributable to the shareholders of Crown Holdings was $157M, for an EPS of $1.31.

The total net income in the first half of the year was $259M (again, this is the net income attributable to the shareholders of Crown Holdings and excludes the net income attributable to the non-controlling interests). The EPS in the first half of the year was $2.17.

Would I buy Crown Holdings at the current levels if the EPS was the only metric I would look at? Definitely not; let's be clear about that. Crown Holdings is a free cash flow story, and the cash flow statement is more important to me than the reported net income. I am always interested in seeing how a company's cash flow performance is on a normalized basis (excluding growth in capex and excluding changes in the working capital position).

As you can see below, Crown Holdings reported an operating cash flow of $293M. After deducting the $11M in dividends to non-controlling shareholders and the $1M in lease payments while adding the $349M in working capital investments, the total operating cash flow was approximately $630M.

The total capex was $454M, resulting in a pro forma free cash flow result of $176M. That being said, you can also clearly see the total capex of $454M is almost double the total depreciation and amortization expenses recorded in the first semester.

As a reminder: this should be the final year of heavy growth investments. According to the Q2 press release, this year's capex will still be relatively high at $900M but from next year on, the normalized capex will drop to $500M. I expect the sustaining capex to be slightly lower than that, but in any case, this does provide us with a better idea of the anticipated free cash flow in the next few years. And these are longer-term investments. As mentioned on the Q2 call:

Well, listen, Phil, when you make investments, you know you are making an investment for the long-term. If you told me I was going to spend a couple of hundred million dollars to build a beverage can plant and I was really worried about the next three months or six months, you would never do it. These are 50-year investments and we believe in the product. We believe in the sustainability of the product.

If we would completely ignore the potential increase of the operating cash flow as new plants come online and just apply the $250M in capex per semester, the underlying free cash flow in the first semester would have been approximately $380M. That's $3.15/share.

For this year, Crown Holdings expects to generate about $500M in free cash flow despite spending $900M on capex. Crown does expect a $100M contribution from changes in the working capital which means that if we would use the normalized capex instead of the $900M for this year (which includes growth investments), Crown's underlying free cash flow for this year will be $800M or $6.6 per share.

And as the new plants come online, the free cash flow will increase in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, the maintenance capex will likely be lower than the $500M capex guidance, but to err on the side of caution, I am just using the $500M provided by the company.

Investment thesis

On the Q2 call, management also confirmed the majority of its cash flow would be used to reduce the net debt to a level of 3-3.5 times its EBITDA. With an anticipated EBITDA of around $2B in 2024 and 2025, this means the company is targeting a net debt level of $6-7B. The current net debt level is $6.7B which means Crown should have no issues meeting its own target, but the company is conservative as the current net debt level exceeds the 3.5 multiple using the LTM EBITDA.

Crown Holdings also mentioned that once it reaches its targeted debt ratio, it will ramp up its shareholder rewards so that also is something we should get more color on in 2024. And of course, additional tuck-in acquisitions like the Helvetia buyout should also boost the company's results.

I currently have a long position in Crown Holdings, and I am writing additional (out of the money) put options. I am also keeping an eye on the company's bonds on the secondary market as, for instance, the yield to maturity on the 3-year bonds is 6.3%, which is pretty attractive from an income perspective.