Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD: The All Weather ETF

Andrew Feazelle profile picture
Andrew Feazelle
197 Followers

Summary

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a safe investment during downturns, with limited downside and a history of increasing dividends.
  • The ETF's holdings have strong financial safety scores and a low debt-to-EBITDA ratio.
  • SCHD is undervalued and has the potential to outperform the market in the current inflationary environment.

A Charles Schwab office in Sarasota, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

Last year, in April of 2022, I wrote an article entitled, “SCHD: A Solid Hold for the Coming Storm” - that storm being the inflation/bond yield driven bear market, which subsequently drew the market

This article was written by

Andrew Feazelle profile picture
Andrew Feazelle
197 Followers
Andrewfez provides mathematically driven insights into value related investing.  He is the author of the book, How to Calculate How Much You Overpaid for Your Home During or After the Housing Bubble: A Guide to Quantifying Your Short, Middle, and Long Term Losses, written under his pen name, Thomas Smyth.  Another niche area he cares about is calculating fair values of ETF's and mutual funds using his proprietary weighting formula.  Andrewfez is also a classical music composer, a healthcare professional, a woodworker, an Airbnb host, and the occasional writer of fiction and non-fiction.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.