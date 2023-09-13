SCHD: The All Weather ETF

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

Last year, in April of 2022, I wrote an article entitled, “SCHD: A Solid Hold for the Coming Storm” - that storm being the inflation/bond yield driven bear market, which subsequently drew the market down to its October 2022 lows. And from April of 2022 to April 2023, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) actually did outperform the market, with respect to not feeling near as much pain as the broader market.

However, secondary to 2023 market envy, where a significant CPI reduction and AI driven fever has resurrected big tech, and consequently the tech heavy S&P 500, whilst simultaneously the inverted yield curve has disrupted the regional banking sector, causing SCHD to lag behind, some investors in the fund are starting to grumble. I’ve seen it in the comment sections for the authors I follow on Seeking Alpha.

In this article I’ll argue Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is actually an “all weather” ETF which not only suffers less time in pain during downturns, but for patient long HODLers, captures almost all of the upside, and due to current valuations, may indeed outperform the market going forward.

I’ll further argue that due to inflationary pressures that could define the 2020’s, the value oriented SCHD will continue to shine, with respect to the fundamental performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Safe in bad weather

Dividend safety and history limits downside

If you examine SCHD’s 2022 history, not only did it benefit from being on the value side of the equation during the inflation flare...

…but I would argue its reputation for generously increasing its dividend every year, even during the pandemic years…

…kept it from falling too much. Indeed in 2020 when folks had forgotten the question, but they knew the answer was to run for the door, SCHD’s yield topped out at only a little over 4% before investors conceded enough was enough, even with all the government money flooding the room that would likely lead to higher future rates.

Same deal at the front of October 2022, when there was even more clarity with respect to Treasury repricing. At that point, approximately 3.7% was the point it became too attractive to bid down any lower.

And I’m with investors on that. Even with the anomalous pandemic government giveaways, the current inflation story doesn’t look anything out of the ordinary with respect to US historical inflation flares. Check out this inflation curve, illustrating several bouts of inflation from the 1940’s to 1960’s, by Global Macro Investor…

GMI Historical CPI time series v. current situation (Global Macro Investor)

…so 5% short duration Treasuries and money market funds aren’t guaranteed to be around forever.

Remember, 1970’s inflation - where high yielding short duration actually was a thing - was demographically driven by baby boomers all dropping into the workforce, and subsequently wanting to buy stuff with credit, at the same time, on the backdrop of an energy crisis, and relatively low government and private sector debt. Somewhat different from the current macro situation.

But even if 5% money market funds were going to stick around, SCHD’s yield would shortly eclipse them anyway.

Check out this equation I built to help long HODLers understand the long term opportunity cost of not selecting SCHD over seemingly higher income dividend stocks or fixed income with lower yield growth rates. Solving for t gives you how many years it takes for SCHD to catch up and eclipse your high yield investment:

SCHD v. another dividend growth stock; point of payout parity (Andrew Feazelle)

Y_schd = current SCHD yield

Y_alt = current yield of alternative

DG_alt = dividend growth of alternative

For example, Phillip Morris (PM) has a trailing yield of 5.38%, while SCHD’s is 3.5%. The average of PM’s 3, 5, and 10 year dividend growth rate is 5.66%, while SCHD’s is 12.5%. Therefore in 6.8 years, SCHD’s dividend payout will be equal to PM’s, and will eclipse it going forward from that, were historical trends to hold.

For a 5% risk free investment, you're better off after 3 years with SCHD.

This phenomenon is likely what limits the ETF’s downside, quantized at the yearly level:

Portfolio Visualizer

Its worst year since inception was where it was down 5.56% (with dividends reinvested), even though its correlation with the broader market is 0.91.

Dividend safety is backed by weighted aggregated financial safety of its holdings

Using my weighted averaging formula I use for looking at ETF’s and funds...

weighted average debt/ebitda for funds (Andrew Feazelle)

…as of 9/5/23, SCHD’s weighted average debt/ebitda is 2.42, which correlates with an S&P A credit rating, and that’s even with all the banking distress seen in 2023.

debt/ebitda S&P equivalent rating long term bankruptcy risk (%) 1.1 or less AAA 0.07 1.5 or less AA 0.51 1.8 or less A+ 0.6 SCHD = 2.42 A 0.66 2.5 or less A 0.66 3.0 or less BBB 7.54 Click to enlarge

Source: Dividend Sensei on Seeking Alpha (original source S&P Global Ratings Research/S&P Global Market Intelligence’s CreditPro)

And running its individual holdings’ Guru Focus Financial Safety Scores through the same equation, I get a safety score of 5.72. Again this fits in with many market stalwarts:

Company Guru Focus Financial Strength Microsoft (MSFT) 8 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 7 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 6 Amazon (AMZN) 6 SCHD 5.72 Pepsi (PEP) 5 Prudential (PRU) 4 McDonald’s (MCD) 4 Verizon (VZ) 4 Click to enlarge

The set of 25 regional/national banks inside SCHD’s financial sector actually only make up a little over 6% of its equity capitalization, and have a weighted debt/ebitda of 2.23 (again A rating correlation), but are of course going to have a poor weighted Financial Safety Score of 3.5 due to the ongoing “bank walk” where depositors re-allocate to money market funds (some of which leave the banking system and end up in reverse repo), the high unrealized losses on CET1 capital, and higher exposure to % deposits over $250k (Bank OZK (OZK) and Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) for instance).

Quick recession draw down model

Applying Cathy Wood’s macro framework that we’ve been in a rolling recession since 2022, the historical understanding that the average recessionary drawdown for the S&P is around 30%, and my SCHD drawdown model, based on its sector weightings and each sector’s drawdown beta for 2022, I calculate a local (future) recessionary nadir for SCHD to be $58, or around 20% lower than the current price of $73, creating a yield of 4.5% were it to get that low.

Sector & Weight Corresponding $ Amount at ATH Sector Drawdown Beta for 2022 based on sector ETF's against SPY Drawdown $ at 30% drop from market ATH Industrials 18% 14.74 1 10.32 Healthcare 16% 13.10 0.64 10.59 Financial 15% 12.29 0.9 8.67 Tech 13% 10.65 1.36 6.30 Consumer Defense 12% 9.83 0.48 8.41 Energy 10% 8.19 1** (aggressive guestimate; had negative correlation in 2022) 5.73 Consumer Cyclical 10% 8.19 1.24 5.14 Communication 4% 3.28 1.6 1.70 Basic Material 2% 1.64 1.6 0.85 Utilities 0% 0 n/a 0 100% 81.90 58.02 Click to enlarge

Why would it only drop 20% if its correlation with the S&P is 91%, you might ask. The answer lies in valuation. Even if you disagree with Cathy Woods, when factoring in valuations, my predicted recessionary nadir is about the same, since SCHD’s all time high is roughly equal to its current fair value.

The market is a bit overvalued, while SCHD is undervalued

Using dividend yield theory, the current fair value for SCHD is $82.17, based on its 5 year dividend yield average, and $86.95, based on its 10 year average. Using my sum of parts method…

Andrew Feazelle

…using Morningstar fair values primarily, then deferring to Guru Focus’ quantitative one’s when the former doesn’t provide coverage for the equity in question, SCHD’s current fair value is $80.22.

The average of all three values is $83.11 which represents 6.26% CAGR in fair value growth since my last, April 2022 article, when the average fair value, using this same method, was $76.27.

Coincidentally, the current Yardini calculated forward PE for the S&P 500 is 18.8, which is what it was a few months ago, when I wrote my article on ARKK versus STMZF, and hence my price to fair value calculations, using Fact Set historical ratios, from then still ring true:

FactSet Forward PE Average (Duration) FactSet Forward PE Average Current Market Overvaluation % 25 year 16.5 14 20 year 15.5 21 15 year 15.5 21 10 year 16.9 11 5 year 18.6 1 Average of all periods 16.6 13.6 Average with valuation factoring in 16% earnings recession for last half of 2023 16.6 35 Average with valuation based on S&P 2024 earnings 16.6 10 Current Forward PE (9/09/23) 18.8 SPY 10 year median 20.6 RSP 10 year median 19.1 Data: Yardeni, FactSet, Gurufocus, Morgan Stanley Click to enlarge

Keep in mind though, we’re likely in what Darius Dale at 42 Macro calls a Goldielocks zone, where current inflation is likely around zero (if we’re “nowcasting” Owner’s Equivalent Rent, in lieu of using the current backward looking print), but the slow to show recession hasn’t yet pulled down earnings significantly.

SCHD is a fair weather flyer

SCHD v. SPY 3 year projection - valuation matters

Chuck Carnevale from FAST Graphs always says valuation matters, and it matters a lot. This is because in the long run multiples tend to revert back to their means. So not only does SCHD’s current undervaluation take the sting out of the downside risk, but it also boosts long term return, relative to the market.

Morningstar thinks forward earnings growth for the SPY is going to be 11.8%, and the current dividend yield (from Seeking Alpha) is 1.47%...

Morningstar

SCHD’s Morningstar projected earnings are 10.7%, and the current dividend 3.54%...

Morningstar

Using these Morningstar numbers, my opinion on each fund’s fair value, and average dividend growth rates (of the 3, 5, and 10 year growth from Seeking Alpha), I’ve projected out the probabilistic expected returns for each fund at 3 years, using this simple model:

Andrew Feazelle

P_FV = stock's price at fair value

R_EG = projected earnings growth

D_TTM = trailing dividend

G_D = dividend growth rate

3 year return for SCHD and SPY:

Price (on 9/4/23) Fair value 3 year projected value CAGR $74.62 $83.11 $122.66 13.85% $450.81 $396.84 $576.60 8.55% Click to enlarge

Note this simple model doesn’t take into account that future recession we’re all waiting for.

Structural inflation is likely - it's values time to shine

We’re all suffering from recency bias regarding the zero interest rate policy, and low inflation, we just went through this last decade and a half.

We learned then that such policy, in lieu of significant fiscal spending, tends to inflate asset prices at the rate of central balance sheet expansion (see my article, ARKK versus STMZF in the Era of Money Printing for more details on that). And we can see we’re currently near the bottom of the global liquidity cycle…

global liquidity v. crypto (Global Macro Investor)

…and are expecting a recession to usher in the next big upswing in liquidity. Otherwise deflationary pressures like public and private debt interest expense with respect to inadequate GDP growth, baby boomer retirements, and tech driven human to machine and computer job replacements could cause secular deflation.

However, we’ve now seemingly entered a new era, where structural inflation comes into play as well.

Renewable energy inflation drivers

Regarding the transition to renewable energy, KraneShares reports the following:

More than $140 trillion of investment is needed for the clean energy transition over the next thirty years. To reach climate goals, a tripling of mineral demand is expected from the low-carbon power generation sector by 2040. Transitional commodities are expected to experience a demand and supply imbalance over the next decade.

Further, it can be argued the desire by capital to transition to renewables, has led to secular underinvestment in fossil fuel infrastructure, which will lead to higher energy prices long term:

Even as oil prices climb higher, the flow of money into new oil and gas projects has stalled as investors increasingly avoid industries that produce fossil fuels and heavy carbon emissions. That breakdown between energy prices and capital expenditures is likely to prop up the cost of a barrel of oil, but it could also help support the transition to low-carbon energy. - Goldman Sachs, Why Energy Prices are Surging but Investment is Drying Up

Bottom line, fiscal spending, commodity inflation, and even rate payer energy costs associated with the renewable transition are likely setting us up for higher long term inflation.

Costly weather events trend upwards in a secular fashion

Every decade the costs associated with weather related disasters grows exponentially, even when correcting for inflation:

NOAA.gov

That exponential trend is not looking good. Basically we’ll be spending more per year in the 2020’s cleaning up and rebuilding from climate related damage than what’s been allocated to infrastructure spending in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

NOAA.gov

Even when correcting for population growth as a proxy for urban sprawl/real estate development, climate related disaster spending is a monster unleashed. The blue line is the spending corrected for CPI; the red line is the spending corrected for CPI and property development:

indexed growth of climate disasters (NOAA, Wiki, Andrew Feazelle)

And this just puts more and more pressure on government deficits, which then puts more and more pressure on inflation.

U.S. infrastructure needs a makeover

For the last 20 years, the American Society of Civil Engineers has rated the US infrastructure a “D”. An additional $550B has been allocated for fiscal years 2022 to 2026 to start to correct this void of investment in the country, via the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The federal government spent $36.6 billion directly on infrastructure in 2022 and passed on an additional $94.5 billion to states to spend. This spending is a likely contributor to why we have yet to fall into recession.

Deglobalization

Damir Tokic’s article SPY: Deglobalization Delivers A One-Two Punch To S&P 500 sums up aspects of why deglobalization is inflationary, including geopolitical driven energy inflation, on-shoring of higher paying jobs back to the US, and protectionism (tariffs, resource/commodity hoarding) leading to goods inflation.

I might add to his list the need to create resiliency at the expense of efficiency (manufacturing chips here at home, instead of relying on China, or moving from just-in -time inventories to just-incase inventories, for example). Further the negative sentiment around immigration too puts upward pressure on inflation via wages from tight labor.

Washington corruption

The Buckley v. Valeo SCOTUS case in 1976 created a new era of legalized bribery of politicians that has snowballed over the last 47 years.

Over that time, policy created to protect already wealthy incumbents in society, and solidify corporate power, over the will of the American people, has created scaffolding for which structural inflation could build: 1) though 40 years of tax cuts that exacerbate the Federal deficit and debt; and 2) through 40 years of failure to significantly enforce antitrust laws, which has concentrated market share into the hands of a relatively small set of large players.

The orange line, representing the latest iteration of “greedflation” that typically follows a recession, enjoyed a larger area under the curve, than the historical average level of post recessionary corporate profiteering:

Corporate profits effect on inflation before/after recession (Kansas City Fed)

Fiscal spending is now politically in vogue

Speaking of Washington, it appears as though politicians are waking up to the idea that fiscal spending is popular. After 40 years of stagnant wages and 15 years of watching Fed balance sheet driven asset inflation, people without assets are angry, which has led to the current populist waves and political divisions we’ve been seeing.

During the pandemic President Trump made sure to have his name printed on all the stimulus checks sent out at the time. And President Biden was able to flip two Senate seats in conservative Georgia blue, by promising another round of stimulus checks, were the Democrats to control the Senate under his watch.

And there’s been a steady flow of politicians doing their best on television to take credit for the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, even though they voted against these bills, as the money has started to flow into their districts.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the student debt relief proposals by the Biden administration are just the start of a new series of appeasements to the younger generation of voters who are now becoming a significant voting bloc, and who feel as though they’ve been dealt a bad hand due to the asset price inflation previously mentioned.

SCHD is value pack

If inflation does play a bigger role in the 2020’s, then value will likely have a better performance with respect to growth, than what we’ve seen in the ZIRP era. Discounted cash flows get hammered by larger denominators, and duration sensitivity risk is more in focus:

Duration as a function of sector (Dividend Sensei (Dividend Kings) on Seeking Alpha)

SCHD with its reasonable 14 PE, and suite of long term dividend payers, growers, Dividend Champions, and Dividend Aristocrats, is thus likely going to do well in this environment, and as the Morningstar projected earnings suggest, will at least continue to hold its own against the SPY (PE of 20), regarding fundamentals, as it has done historically.

Morningstar

Summary

SCHD: