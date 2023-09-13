Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VanEck Monthly Crypto Recap For August 2023

VanEck
Summary

  • Digital assets’ trading volumes & volatility made 2-year and all-time lows, respectively, in August as investor interest dwindled amidst the lure of the beach and the US 10-year treasury bond, the yield on which reached its highest levels in 15 years.
  • August was a typical month in the tempestuous snow globe of digital assets as a blizzard of volatility and uncertainty swirled around crypto markets.
  • August was a strong month for L2 adoption amid negative price action.

In August, digital assets experienced a 2-year low in trading volume, historic lows in volatility, and a slowdown in VC fund deployment into blockchain projects.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

This article was written by

VanEck
