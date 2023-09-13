Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dorian LPG: Scrubber-Focused Fleet Loses Out On Narrowing Scrubber Spread

Sep. 13, 2023 5:28 AM ETDorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)AVACF, BWLLF1 Comment
Soroya Investments profile picture
Soroya Investments
54 Followers

Summary

  • Dorian LPG has had a fantastic year in a supply-constrained market, reaching strong freight rates.
  • Its listing on the NYSE provides an availability and liquidity advantage over its main peers.
  • However, there are indications that its share price is high, its availability advantage will disappear in early 2024, and its fleet profitability somewhat depends on the scrubber spread.
  • While not necessarily a better choice than its peers, its ability to provide strong dividend yields looks set to continue in the current beneficial market.
Investment thesis

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) displays equally strong fundamentals as its two main peers, BW LPG ((OTCPK:BWLLF) and Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF). It separates itself by being run by its founders - there have been almost no changes

Income-oriented individual investor focusing on building a solid dividend portfolio within oil and gas, shipping, energy, and minerals. I am investing my own money and do not work on behalf of others or a company, such as an investment firm. My formal qualification is an MSc in Business, where I majored in Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LPG, BWLLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

e
energyguy921
Today, 5:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.49K)
Does SeekingAlpha pay by the word?

You wrote a 20,000 word essay and didn’t elaborate on the headline grabbing topic of “Scrubber-Focused Fleet Loses Out On Narrowing Scrubber Spread”

I always thought a scrubber fitted ship earns more than one that isn’t. That’s why companies spend 3 m per ship to do it.
