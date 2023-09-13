Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has been an outperformer in the last decade, however, is another of those greatly affected by the slowdown in the economy and the constant fears of recession. In November 2021 it reached its all-time high and since then it has fallen more than 60%.

In this article, we will explore the factors behind this decline, examine the future prospects of the company and its sector, and assess whether it presents an investment opportunity.

Business Overview

EPAM Systems, established in 1993, has grown into one of the world's largest software engineering firms. The company offers an extensive range of services, including software engineering, digital product development, consulting, and IT services. Its long history and diverse expertise have earned EPAM a strong reputation and high level of trust in the industry, making it a preferred choice for clients, including Fortune 500 companies, embarking on digital transformation initiatives.

The adage 'Nobody Gets Fired For Buying IBM' underscores the value of reliability and trust associated with established companies. In EPAM's case, its size and track record position it as a reliable partner for clients seeking trusted expertise in their digital transformation journeys. Currently the company has a presence in 50 countries and the top 5 of its clients represent only 16% of sales, that is, an average of 3% per top 5 client and the top 10 has an average of 2% per client.

While a digital consulting firm, like Accenture, typically guides the client through their digital transformation, a digital engineer like EPAM would be more focused on solving specific problems that require a high degree of technical knowledge. For example, an airline that requires customized software to analyze passenger data in order to optimize the promotions it offers on each route. Digital engineering would solve this problem.

Sales per customer are diversified and so are sales by industry; however, in this delicate macro environment it would be good to evaluate what percentage of income has greater cyclicality. In this case, I consider that 53% of income is cyclical (travel and financial services) so this could be a cause for concern in the short term.

Digital Transformation as Tailwinds

Transforming digitally is a necessity for the economy, because this optimizes processes, improves efficiency and, consequently, the profitability of companies. Even the final consumer can be highly benefited by digitalization, since they will be able to obtain a better user experience in each interaction.

That is why various studies estimate 15-20% annual growth for the digital transformation market in the next decade and EPAM estimates that by 2026 its potential market could reach almost $2 trillion, which is huge.

Key Ratios

Between 2013 and 2022, sales grew at an extraordinary 27% annually and during the last five years they did so at rates of 26%, so it could be said that growth has remained constant. However, after years of skyrocketing sales, the company lowered its guidance and now expects sales to decrease by 3% by FY2023.

The explanation behind this terrible outlook is the general fear in the economy. When fears of recession arrive, CEOs prefer to pause investments temporarily and focus on the sustainability of their businesses. The key is that these processes are only temporarily paused, but it does not mean that demand has ended since, as we saw previously, digitalization is necessary and will bring benefits to companies and their customers.

Another problem that is affecting both sales and margins is the overexposure that EPAM had to Russia and Ukraine (yes, although it may seem like a joke). When the war began in 2022, EPAM had about 70% of its delivery centers in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus and had to begin an exhaustive plan to relocate the workforce and allocated $100 million in humanitarian aid.

At the end of FY2022, 20% of the workforce is still in Ukraine, but the company comments in its 10-K that these personnel continue to work at previous productivity levels, so this should no longer be such a big problem in the future.

EBITDA margins remain around 15% while profit margins are around 10%. For FY2023 they expect profit margins of 9%, but if we exclude expenses related to employee relocation, EPAM should be generating profit margins of 12%, similar to recent years.

An extremely positive aspect in an uncertain environment is that EPAM has negative net debt. They have 4 times more assets than liabilities, $1.77 billion in cash and a net debt/EBITDA ratio that is usually -2x and they could pay their total debt 7 times with the EBITDA generated in the last year.

This provides flexibility and solvency to navigate through this complicated situation.

This growth has been accompanied by an excellent return on invested capital, which has averaged 15% in the last 10 years, which indicates that they are consistent and sustainable returns. A high ROIC tells us that the company is efficient in allocating its capital and usually generates great returns on its investments.

Valuation

For the valuation I have decided to do a Reverse DCF to get an idea of ​​what growth the market expects based on the data we already know. In this case, the data that I propose for my Inverse DCF model are the following:

Terminal Growth of 3%, that is, the growth I expect the company to have indefinitely after year 10.

Change in Outstanding Shares of 0%.

Expected return on investment of 15% annually.

And the data that we already know is the following:

Shares Outstanding: 59M

Cash: $1.77B

Debt: $180M

FY2022 Free Cash Flow: $382M

With these assumptions, the Free Cash Flow would have to grow 25% annually for us to obtain a return of 15% CAGR on our investment.

While 2022 Free Cash Flow was somewhat depressed (margins of 8% compared to historical figures of 12%), I think 25% growth is very aggressive, although relatively feasible. Nonetheless, I don't think there is a margin of safety if you are aiming for a return of 15% per year, but if you are looking for a return closer to 12% then the Free Cash Flow would have to grow 20% per year, which seems much more realistic to me.

Risks

These are some of the risks that I identify in a digital engineering company like EPAM.

Talent Attraction and Retention: Finding and retaining skilled engineers and software developers is a constant challenge in the tech industry. High turnover or a shortage of skilled talent can disrupt project timelines and quality.

In fact, one of the factors that affected this year's income was precisely this. Due to talent relocating, there was reduced staff availability, resulting in delayed delivery times and the inability to initiate new projects.

Global Economic Conditions: Economic downturns or instability in different regions can affect client spending and demand for digital engineering services. We have already seen this reflected in the guidance reductions seen during FY2023. They started the year giving an outlook of growing between 8 and 9% and ended up expecting to decrease.

Nevertheless, this should be temporary and as soon as the economy is reactivated, EPAM will be one of the main beneficiaries.

Competition: The digital engineering sector is highly competitive, and the entrance of new players or the consolidation of existing competitors can change market dynamics.

Geopolitical Risks: Political instability, trade tensions, or international conflicts can affect global business operations. A prime example is the conflict in 2022 and its ongoing impact today.

Final Thoughts

EPAM holds a prominent position in this sector, which confers a competitive advantage through its strong reputation, a crucial asset in this industry. While the market is currently facing challenges, the sector's overall trend suggests that growth will persist, and demand remains steady.

Considering these factors, the current valuation appears to offer limited margin for safety. Ideally, I would prefer to see the stock priced between $210 and $230 USD. This range represents a decline of 10% to 20% and a PER of 25x, which wouldn't be uncommon given that the stock traded at these levels until recently and this PER is within the average of the last 10 years.