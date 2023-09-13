Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EPAM Systems: Navigating Digital Transformation, But Is It Time To Wait For A Better Deal?

Sep. 13, 2023 5:38 AM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)
Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
73 Followers

Summary

  • EPAM is a leading company and one of the largest in the digital engineering sector.
  • Digitalization brings numerous advantages to the economy; however, recent headwinds have paused digital transformation.
  • This pause should be temporary, which could bring good returns for shareholders of companies in the sector.

Los hombres de negocios verifican la precisión del papeleo, las revisiones comerciales son esenciales, la búsqueda de información y las noticias comerciales.

Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has been an outperformer in the last decade, however, is another of those greatly affected by the slowdown in the economy and the constant fears of recession. In November 2021 it reached its

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia profile picture
Gustavo Larraga Tapia
73 Followers
I have been investing in the stock market for three years, continuously seeking to learn from the best investors. I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.I'm keen on sharing my work on Seeking Alpha to explore job opportunities in the field of financial analysis, an area that I'm deeply passionate about.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.