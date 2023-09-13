Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MicroCloud Hologram: Promising Market But Latest Financials Suggest Caution

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MicroCloud Hologram's stock price has risen over 334% YTD, prompting a closer look at the company, which provides holographic advanced driver assistance systems and other holographic solutions.
  • The holographic display market is projected to see healthy growth, indicating a promising future but HOLO's revenues have nosedived in H1 2023 and provisions for doubtful accounts are up too.
  • The company also faces competition from big US based tech companies as well as homegrown ones, which indicate need for caution for now.
Businessman controlling hologram to autopilot Electric vehicle background. Man in EV car using blue AI user interface and machine learning command charging system. Innovative technology transportation

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

China's holographic technology company MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) has done exceptionally well at the stock markets this year, with an over 334% rise in its price year-to-date [YTD]. This calls for a closer look at what’s really going on with it and of course, whether

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
787 Followers

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.