Brand Power?

When Bracken Darrell entered the V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) first quarter FY 2024 conference call on August 1st, he had been at the helm of the venerable footwear and apparel company all of twelve days. Replacing an interim CEO, it largely fell to CFO Matthew Puckett to outline the rough quarter endured by the company - sales at the Vans brand fell by 22% in the quarter. Inventory levels were remained elevated. And while executives remained upbeat about a second half of 2023 that they expected to bring moderating promotional activity, the tone of analyst questions regarding expectations were not exactly confidence builders.

In other words, V.F. is a company badly in need of a turnaround.

Over the last three years the company has seen its share price decline by a whopping 74% (pictured above), while the broader S&P 500 (SPY) has appreciated by 34% in the same time frame.

It would seem, then, that V.F. is a solid contender on the surface for value investors who seek to find opportunities in companies that the market, in all of its short-term, quarter-to-quarter wisdom, has thrown to the wayside.

In this article we shall attempt to answer that question. Let's get to it.

Can't Turn On A Dime

Let's start with outlining the problem at hand. First up, inventory.

The above chart details V.F.'s quarterly inventory levels going back ten years (in green), against the average inventory turns (in purple), which is a measure of how well inventory is flowing through the organization. For retail in particular, inventory turns are very important as seasons (and tastes) change, and stale inventory must be moved via promotional activity, which is bad for margins.

Even a quick glance at the chart illustrates that V.F.'s problems predate this most recent quarter - inventory levels and falling inventory turns have been an issue since mid-2022.

To be sure, V.F. is not facing this problem alone - slowdown in goods spending is well documented by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the latest round of data for consumer disposable income and savings, well... doesn't look great.

To start, personal savings have fallen over the course of 2023, and disposable consumer income remained flat in July while outlays (how much consumers have to spend) rose continually from the incremental effects of inflation. You don't have to look far to see headlines sprouting up around the financial news ecosystem - the beating drum that the almighty American consumer is pushing forward at an unsustainable pace only gets louder each day.

Add to this the fact that growth in footwear and apparel, specifically, has come to a screeching halt.

Author's Analysis from BEA Data

It is perhaps with a more clear lens now that we view V.F.'s inventory problem - consumers, it seems, are not so much as turning their back on V.F.'s brands as they are cutting back on the category in general, perhaps opting for more cost effective options and delaying purchases for longer than they otherwise would. So, it is against this backdrop that we can see that the task ahead of V.F.'s new CEO as one of navigating a macro storm, rather than as a pure turnaround of the internal business.

Further, the story of pulled-forward consumption in goods companies from heightened pandemic demand is well-worn, and it is not surprising that after posting 20% gains in spending in 2020 that growth has reverted and - perhaps - overcorrected.

The question, then, is whether or not V.F. is currently positioned to bounce back against the difficult comps of the last three years. First, let's take a look at the EBITDA margin profile of the company, following by the net profit margin.

Over the last 20 years, V.F. has posted an average quarterly EBITDA margin of 14.3% - a far cry from the single digit most recent EBITDA margin numbers of 5% and 2.8%.

Net income (bar) vs. stock price (line)

The last 20 years has also seen V.F. post fairly stellar net profit margins of 7.3% on average. Only the pandemic and the immediate post-pandemic era have laid the margin (and the stock price) low. However, we think there is a case to be made that the margin distortion caused in large part by the pandemic and the shift in consumer behavior is likely to itself mean revert, especially since the businesses core brands remain strong. (And yes, we are aware that there are and were other issues that caused the company to stumble, but a major disruption in consumer spending patterns is, in our view, a notable outside influence.)

Valuation

Amidst falling sales and rising inventories, it is not surprising that V.F. is currently plumbing the valuation depths.

On a forward basis, V.F. currently trades at 10.4x forward EV/EBITDA expectations, and 9.1x P/E estimates - levels which the stock has not seen since the Great Financial Crisis.

NTM Sales Estimates (Blue) vs Price (White)

To further drive this point home, overlaying a chart with V.F.'s estimated next twelve months revenue against its stock price reveals a disconnect in a historic relationship. While the price of the stock has often remained below sales estimates (not surprising given the industry), a massive disconnect without precedent in the last 20 years has formed as revenue estimates have moderately declined while the share price has essentially collapsed. We think this presents another compelling data point in the argument for mean reversion in the stock once the market normalizes.

Market normalization, in our view, is likely to materialize within the next 12-24 months, as evidenced by analyst operating income consensus over the next three years.

The Bottom Line

V.F. Corporation has had its share of troubles - including waning sales at some of its banner brands and inventory issues to name a few. Investors now also must grapple with a new leadership team and assess whether proposed plans for a turnaround are seaworthy.

However, we believe that the majority of V.F.'s problems are outside of its control, and that the internal cost cutting and the implementation of operational efficiencies are likely to pay dividends for the company and its shareholders in the long term. Add in the fact that analysts expect operating income to rise in the double digits over the next three years along with the breakdown of V.F.'s historic price-to-revenues relationship, and we think V.F. could present a compelling long term idea. Risks to our thesis include a prolonged slump in Vans sales, as well as increased consumer spending pressure that could trigger a decline in some of V.F.'s higher-priced lines.