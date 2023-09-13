Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Instacart: Cheap Valuation Supported By Competitive And Margin Risks

Sep. 13, 2023 5:44 AM ETMaplebear Inc. (CART)DASH, PEP, UBER
Vince Martin profile picture
Vince Martin
7.2K Followers

Summary

  • Instacart's IPO range of $26-$28 seems to apply an attractive multiple to the business, which trades at a low- to mid-20s multiple to free cash flow.
  • Instacart's take rate has increased significantly, but there may be limited room for further expansion due to efficiency, competition and potential pushback from customers.
  • Uber and DoorDash both are moving aggressively into grocery and Instacart needs to hold them off.
  • On its face, CART looks like an excellent combination of value and growth. But if post-IPO investors agree, there may be a short opportunity barring outstanding execution.

Instacart Prepares For Initial Public Offering

Justin Sullivan

Believe it or not, ahead of its initial public offering Instacart (CART) stock looks rather cheap. At $27 per share — the midpoint of the $26-$28 range — Instacart would have a fully-diluted market capitalization of $9.77

This article was written by

Vince Martin profile picture
Vince Martin
7.2K Followers
Overlooked Alpha launched April 2022 - subscribe at overlookedalpha.com. Some OA articles are also available here at Seeking Alpha.I've been contributing to Seeking Alpha and other investment websites since 2011, with a general (though far from rigid) focus on value over growth. I got my Series 7 and 63 back in 1999, and watched the dot-com bubble peak and then burst in real time at a small, tech-focused retail brokerage in NYC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.