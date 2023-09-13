Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Sprinting Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

halbergman

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) has seemingly maintained momentum over the last couple of months looking at how it has been able to bounce off the moving average and signal a trend upwards. But the fact of the matter remains that the market conditions have significantly worsened as commodity prices have plunged. IPI has been unable to hedge against this and is looking like a risky investment, resulting in my sell rating. For the short term, this may be a bullish signal, but looking at how the company is performing every quarter, it seems that this move upwards will be short-lived as the fundamentals of the business become visible.

IPI has had a tough time achieving a strong bottom line that keeps its ground so to speak. The company may have managed to get rid of a lot of the debt it had previously, but the worsened pricing environment for Potash is making it difficult for IPI to generate similar EPS results as in previous years it seems. This is cause for concern and devalues the rating of the business to a sell.

Operational Overview

IPI specializes in the production and distribution of potash and langbeinite products. These essential products cater to various sectors and have far-reaching applications, contributing significantly to the agricultural and industrial landscape. IPI operates through three key segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. Each segment serves distinct purposes, collectively bolstering the company's diversified portfolio. The Potash segment focuses on delivering high-quality potash products, meeting the needs of agricultural and industrial clients alike. Meanwhile, the Trio segment caters to a broader spectrum of clients, offering essential nutrient solutions to enhance soil and crop health. The last segment focuses instead on the oil and gas industry as it helps supply brines for well workover and completion activities.

Highlights (Investor Presentation)

The main business of IPI is the potash segment, where in the first half of 2022, for example, it made up around 54% of the total sales. That was the same year as the pricing environment seemed to have gone haywire and potash spot prices increased exponentially in a rather short period.

Quarter Results (Earnings Report)

Comparing that to the last report and the result from the segment, we can see a clear difference on a year-over-year basis. The sales may be the same, or slightly less in Q2 FY2023, but what has made the biggest difference is the average potash price per ton, down from $738 to $479. Besides that, the potash production volumes for the company have also decreased heavily. Many companies are trying to drag down production to create a more favorable market environment to sell in. Less supply equals higher prices. A large company in the industry making potash is Nutrien (NTR) which is reportedly trying to cut back on production levels to hedge against the worsened prices and the revised outlooks of earnings growth.

Technicals

Share Price (Yahoo)

Looking at the technicals, I think they remain quite bullish for the short term. The rock price has managed to maintain its position above the 50-day Moving Average, as seen in the red line above. This indicates to me that we are likely to trend higher in the short-term at least, but if the poor pricing conditions manage to persist, then it seems that the support won't be enough. We can see that before when the share price was trading below the moving average, it was the common case that it would drop significantly on some days. That is the volatility that investors will have to take on with the stock I think.

RSI (Yahoo)

Looking closer at the RSI for the company, it sits perhaps not in the buy zone just yet. If the share price starts to see increased momentum and the RSI reaches above 65, I would see that as a sell signal as it's significantly overbought. One has to consider the fundamentals of the business and not just the share price. At an RSI of 65, the downside risk is quite large. The pricing environment will be discussed further down, but it can be said that the poor growing season in the US has caused an oversupply of potash, which is suppressing the prices and limiting the earnings potential of IPI, I think. If a P/E in line with the sector is to be used, then IPI would have a share price of $2.66 given the future EPS estimates for 2024. That is a multiple of 14, in comparison to the nearly 130 the company is trading at right now. It showcases very well the potential downside risk associated with a correction in the price if the RSI reaches above 65.

Comparison To Nutrien

Stock Comparison (Yahoo)

I think a fair comparison between IPI and another is NTR. Both of them are engaging in the production and distribution of potash and have had their earnings affected by the worsened pricing environment over the last 12 months. On the chart above though, it seems clear that NTR has fared far better as it's down 28% over the last 12 months, as opposed to the near 40% for IPI. Valuation-wise, it also looks far better at a FWD P/E of 12, compared to over 40 for IPI. This limits the downside risk from here in my opinion and creates a more favorable risk/reward profile for NTR. Margin-wise, NTR has also done a better job with the FCF, for example, which sits at a TTM positive of nearly 10%, far above IPI and its negative 19%. All in all, I would say that those who want exposure to the potash industry may want to consider NTR rather than IPI right now, from a sheer risk/reward perspective and also historical performance.

Evaluation Of IPI

Basing an investment thesis on previous results can be dangerous and I think the TTM numbers for IPI are skewing the reality of the share price right now. The TTM P/E is under 10, a 25% discount to the sector's median. But it quickly jumps up to 39 on a FWD basis instead. I think we are looking at an incredibly volatile company here that has earnings driven by market sentiment as it's exposed to several commodity prices.

Company p/e (Seeking Alpha)

Assessing the actual value should be done with caution I think and that means a lower P/E, or certainly a lower one than it currently has. For the sake of it, I think that IPI can trade at a P/E of 20, as it has averaged the last 5 years. That still leaves a 50% drop from current levels to reach that though, and would set IPI up for a price target of $12.6. Now perhaps the potash prices increase the way they did in 2022 and IPI can generate EPS of $5.98 once again, which would with a 20x earnings multiple give IPI a target price of $119. That's a nearly 6x potential upside. Now, I don't think that potash prices will be increasing like that in the coming years. The war in Ukraine was the cause of the elevated prices, and betting on there being another event like that happening is not something I am willing to do. This means that I view the potash prices as perhaps increasing steadily over the long term, but not like what they did last year. Even an 8% CAGR would be impressive and quite high. Setting a price though on IPI, I think a reasonable target to look for is around $10 - $12. At that point, the risks would be baked in and the company would be trading at the historical levels it has been.

Risks

For IPI, the main risks involve suppressed commodity prices for a prolonged period I think. The most challenging scenario entails an extended duration of persistently low fertilizer prices and consequent cash burn. Such a situation could compel the company to resort to taking on additional debt, potentially eroding its book value over time. It's important to note that fertilizer prices have been trending downwards, and historical data indicates that there's potential for further declines. With IPI also right now not having a larger debt position, the possibility of them adding more is certainly there in my opinion. This could weigh on the share price as the potential earnings of the future may need to be diverted to paying down debt instead. This would decrease the stockholder's equity in the business and likely yield a lower share price I think.

Spot Price Potash (YCharts)

The global production of potash experienced a significant increase, coinciding with a rather lackluster application season in the United States this year. These dual factors exerted substantial downward pressure on potash prices. As production surged on a global scale, the demand-side dynamics in the U.S., particularly in the agriculture sector, didn't align favorably with the increased supply. The fact that the industry is producing more potash than ever, and the poor growing season so far is creating an oversupply of the commodity. This only results in one thing, lower prices to try and get inventory out the door.

Inventory Turnover (Morningstar)

Looking at the inventory turnover for the business, it seems that they have at least been trending upwards somewhat. A stronger inventory turnover is indicative of stronger sales. For the last couple of quarters though, it seems to be heading in the opposite direction. The TTM is 2.26, down from 2.41 in 2022. This points to a lack of activity in the market and is likely to yield IPI worse earnings results in the coming quarters.

What I think could potentially make IPI a buy or at least a hold is commodity prices that it is expected to greatly increase in price and showcase strong support for staying at elevated levels. That could help yield even better earnings for the company and it may even look like decent value right now. But I remain skeptical on that front as the weather conditions and significant price improvements are necessary first and foremost.

Last Pointers

I think that IPI is in a very interesting market but it has also done a good job of diversifying itself to other industries as well, like oil and natural gas as it has some exposure there. The short-term seems decent as the share prices continue to rise above the moving average, but if the RSI continues trending upward towards 65, I fear that a significant correction may be in place. Then I am not talking about a drop of 10 - 15%, but more like 30 - 40% as IPI is already trading far above the rest of the sector on an earnings basis alone. The risk profile seems too large to ignore and is indicative of a 'Sell' for now.