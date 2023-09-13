Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intrepid Potash: Stay Away As Market Conditions Worsen Significantly

Sep. 13, 2023 5:53 AM ETIntrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)1 Comment
Summary

  • Intrepid Potash has shown short-term bullish momentum but is expected to face challenges due to the poor pricing environment for potash and I think the price will continue to go lower.
  • The company's potash segment makes up a significant portion of its sales, but the average potash price per ton has decreased, impacting earnings, and creating a risky investment scenario.
  • Comparing IPI to Nutrien shows that it has underperformed in terms of stock performance, valuation, and margins, making Nutrien a more favorable option.

This article was written by

The Sprinting Investor profile picture
The Sprinting Investor
2 Followers
I like to spend my time looking at commodity markets where momentum often is high and exciting to follow. Driven largely by major market trends but also short-term headwinds, I find that these situations can create some very interesting investment opportunities, both from short and long plays.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Limestone Cowboy profile picture
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 6:08 AM
Comments (1.91K)
IPI is a sell at status quo. However, there ain't nothing status about the quo right now.

Russia and Belarus are major exporters. Tensions continue to rise. German fertilizer manufacturing is shutting down due to energy costs, shifting production for NATO and friends elsewhere, like the US and Canada.

Crops are failing in China. Ukraine will take a decade before it can export grains in the same fashion it has, as the war rages on, especially after the latest provocation in Sevastopol last night.

Grain production will increasingly shift to the Americas, and with more marginal land in play, fertilizer production will spike. That's the big play. With such a low market cap, a buyout is easily conceivable for manufacturers looking to integrate vertically. If you're betting on cold war 2.0, IPI is an easy double as friendshoring takes over the globe.
