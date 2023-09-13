Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Influence Of AI On Broadcom's Business Isn't Enough To Make It An AI Investment

Sep. 13, 2023 7:00 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)VMW1 Comment
Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Not every company mentioning AI on its earnings call means it has a large AI business, worthy of calling it an AI investment.
  • The only AI-related segment is networking, which is expected to carry all of Broadcom's semiconductor revenue growth and half of its overall revenue growth.
  • Outside of networking's AI-related growth, all of Broadcom's semiconductor business segments are flat or declining, crowding out the AI benefits.
  • Combined with the historically high valuation, Broadcom as an AI investment doesn't make sense.
Artificial intelligence concept with computer chip

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

If there's one thing I've noticed about the AI conversation, it's that it inevitably comes back to investors questioning why most companies are seeing a rally because of it - after all, just because a CEO says "AI" on their earnings call

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
14.98K Followers
Joe Albano is a technology insider and combines his passion, education, and career into his investing approach. His immersion in the technology field through these three facets has provided Joe with a theoretical and practical understanding of technology and its intertwining at the consumer level and above. Together, these invaluable insights have produced a strong investment track record for himself and his followers. You can join Joe and learn his insights and strategies by subscribing to his service Tech Cache.


Education and Investment Background

Joe has a Bachelors of Science in Computer and Electrical Engineering. He follows technology related companies as well as blue chip industrials and consumer products. Joe writes mainly about technology companies, especially ones that he uses and consumes. Knowing the technical side of the products helps him in his analysis of what the product impact is to consumers and the markets they reach. Joe's interests lie in tech and growth stocks.


Work Experience

Joe works for a technology contracting company as a Release Manager working with Dev/Ops tools and integrating CI/CD systems. This entails automating workflows and deploying compiled artifacts using change control/version control software and deployment automation tools. The sector of his work is governmental and deals with the department of health. He previously worked in the IT field of the healthcare industry for a major teaching hospital and practice group working mostly with integration engines for use with hundreds of systems as well as end user application access and security including single sign-on.


A Little About Joe...

Joe enjoys a variety of hobbies including playing drums and building racecars made for the ice and asphalt. He raced nationally in college for Baja SAE and continues to build racecars and race on a regional level both on road courses and frozen lakes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

U
Ugur Seker
Today, 7:34 AM
Premium
Comments (16)
Thank you for sharing the analysis and the work. I'd like to add my own perspectives:

1. VMware Acquisition - It's a purchase made under very favorable conditions. In this inflationary environment, it's one of the best rates of borrowing, and the leverage effect will become more evident as the years go by.

2. Growth Saturation - The company might have reached its growth limit, but is it still generating cash? If so, why should we shut it down just because it's not growing? Let it continue to generate revenue, repay its loans, and pay its dividends.

3. Artificial Intelligence - Think of a computer. A computer isn't just made up of a CPU or a GPU. It has a disk, a power unit, memory, control cards, etc. Everyone involved in making these components stands to benefit. And we are talking about something beyond just one computer. Imagine millions of computers networked together. That's what we call scaling, and Broadcom offers unique products in this space. Let's not confine this to AI; what is being done here is building larger hardware that AI requires. And AI consumes a lot of energy/electricity. Offering energy-efficient products gives a competitive edge.

4. Software Layer - When I mentioned a computer earlier, I was talking about tangible, visible hardware. What VMware does is provide the 'soft' layer, the software layer, for this computer. There will be significant advantages to turning this layer into software, and those will become more apparent in the future.

I hope this is helpful. Stay healthy…
