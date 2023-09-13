Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: Inflation Check

Sep. 13, 2023 7:21 AM ET5 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

asbe

Inflation check

All eyes are turning to the Consumer Price Index report due later today, as traders hope for more clues on whether the Federal Reserve is done with its tightening cycle. The headline inflation rate has been steadily tracking downwards at around 2.5% in the past couple of months, bolstering expectations of a soft landing. However, the core figure remains elevated, because of which Fed officials are hesitant to declare victory in their fight to tame inflation.

Market expectations: Headline inflation is expected to rise 3.6% Y/Y in August, accelerating from 3.2% in July. However, the core number - excluding volatile food and energy prices - is expected to increase 4.4% Y/Y, easing from 4.7% in July. The Cleveland Fed Inflation Nowcast estimates an even bigger increase in headline inflation, to 3.8%, while core inflation is estimated to ramp up to 4.5%. On a month-over-month basis, CPI is widely expected to rise 0.6% in August from 0.2% in July, and core CPI is anticipated to scale 0.2% higher, the same increase it saw in the prior month.

Trouble spots: Kevin Rendino, CEO of 180 Degree Capital (TURN), expects the August report to show "a similar trend to what we've been seeing for over a year." A major concern is rising crude prices, which have fueled concerns of inflation pressures continuing for longer than expected. While headline and core inflation have receded from their peaks of last summer, "some trouble spots remain," said Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride, including shelter and automotive costs. Markets continue to expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its meeting next week, although there is still some uncertainty regarding the remaining meetings this year.

What to watch: Even as the equity market dreams about rate cuts, the bond market has accepted that inflation will likely be here for longer, Mott Capital Management's Michael Kramer noted in The Inflation Nightmare May Come Back To Haunt The Market This Week. With oil and gasoline prices on the rise, "it serves as a reminder that the Fed may be slowing the pace of rate hikes, but unless the data starts to change materially, the Fed probably isn't finished raising rates." (3 comments)

iPhone 15

Apple (AAPL) failed to excite investors with its new iPhone 15 lineup and the next generation of Apple Watch operated by finger movements, with its shares ending 1.7% lower. While some analysts expected the iPhone 15 to be more expensive, Apple kept its price unchanged. Prior to the launch, SA analyst Michael McGrath had said price hikes would be a viable revenue-increasing strategy as iPhone sales saturate. The iPhone 15 includes “Dynamic Island” - an interface previously exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max - and the Pro version will feature the new A17 chip, which should upgrade the gaming experience. The Pro's price was unchanged and Pro Max was raised to $1,199 from $1,099. All products now have USB-C charging ports in compliance with European law. (215 comments)

Surprise exit

BP (BP) CEO Bernard Looney has resigned with immediate effect after admitting he was "not fully transparent" about detailing past personal relationships with colleagues, sending its shares down 1.3%. BP CFO Murray Auchincloss will serve as interim CEO. The oil and gas giant's board began reviewing allegations about such relationships in May, and no breach of the company's code of conduct was found. However, "further allegations of a similar nature" recently surfaced and the probe remains ongoing. Looney, who took over the company in 2020, had laid out ambitious plans for BP to cut emissions. His exit has sparked uncertainty over these plans. (38 comments)

Tracking emissions

California legislators have passed a first-of-its-kind bill that will require large companies operating in the state to disclose all emissions tied to their operations and supply chain. The state senate approved the bill, sending it to Governor Gavin Newsom, who will decide on signing it by October 14. The bill, aimed at businesses with $1B or more in annual revenue, will require companies to report a wide range of emissions, including Scope 3 emissions, which opponents said would be nearly impossible to measure accurately. The California bill was supported by several big companies, including Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL), but was fiercely opposed by the state's Chamber of Commerce. (126 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.2%. Hong Kong -0.1%. China -0.5%. India +0.4%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.3%. Paris -0.8%. Frankfurt -0.8%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow -0.1%. S&P -0.1%. Nasdaq -0.2%. Crude +0.7% to $89.43. Gold -0.1% to $1,933.90. Bitcoin flat at $26,138.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +4 bps to 4.30%.

Today's Economic Calendar

7:00 MBA Mortgage Applications
8:30 Consumer Price Index
10:00 Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations
10:30 EIA Petroleum Inventories
1:00 PM Results of $20B, 30-Year Bond Auction
2:00 PM Treasury Statement

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

CDC recommends updated COVID shots for fall/winter virus season.

DOJ: Google (GOOG, GOOGL) pays $10B yearly to maintain monopoly.

T-Mobile to buy 5G airwaves from Comcast (CMCSA) for up to $3.3B.

Amazon (AMZN) to hike wages for third-party contract delivery drivers.

More job cuts likely at Wells Fargo (WFC) as bank improves efficiency.

These over-the-counter cold remedies could be pulled after FDA vote.

Binance.US chief Brian Shroder quits, over 100 employees laid off.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) declines after founder files to sell $22M in shares.

German sandal maker Birkenstock, backed by LVMH, files for U.S. IPO.

The GameStop (GME) meme stock frenzy of 2021 hits the big screen.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

pftthree profile picture
pftthree
Today, 7:59 AM
Premium
Comments (1.09K)
Goods and services sell for market price. Financial literacy is super important and politics less so. Have a great day all
k
kmi
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (13.64K)
Labor costs are starting to filter into the inflation data and will keep it elevated for some time unless there is a contraction and some firings....
l
lfrillman
Today, 7:38 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (98)
Nothing about CPI over 3% should give any comfort that the fed is done. Yet the Street continues to attempt to interpret it that way. That’s a set up for a major downdraft.
Crypto Wealth Destruction profile picture
Crypto Wealth Destruction
Today, 7:34 AM
Premium
Comments (245)
Shame the middle class continues to get crushed by inflation. Even if inflation were 0% rent/grocery/electricity bills have already greatly out paced wages. All by design of these evil globalists.
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:23 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.27K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.