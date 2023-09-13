Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KBA: Incoming Stimulus Not Enough To Reverse The Chinese Downturn

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.3K Followers

Summary

  • China is stepping up on the stimulus front, but large-scale measures aren't in the toolkit this time around.
  • Earnings growth has slowed, and as a result, mainland shares have continued to de-rate.
  • With no quick fixes to China's structural issues, KBA's 50-stock portfolio remains exposed to more downside.

Flag of China on dark blue background

da-kuk

Since I last covered the KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA), there's been a wave of new stimulus measures coming off the July Politburo meeting. No large-scale stimulus, though, and China's ongoing economic malaise

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.3K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.