Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MSCI: Thriving Through ESG And Beyond

Sep. 13, 2023 6:58 AM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MSCI is a leading financial services company operating in the ESG industry, with ESG accounting for over 10% of its sales.
  • ESG investing is facing challenges and political pressure, but MSCI believes in the growth potential of the ESG market.
  • MSCI's overall growth and financial performance are strong, with consistent double-digit subscription run rate growth and a positive long-term outlook.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Wall Street

hapabapa

Introduction

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI), which stands for Morgan Stanley Capital International, is a fascinating company operating in the financial sector. As I wrote in June, the company is one of the largest financial service companies in the world. It services

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.37K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.24K)
Looks like another thorough analysis by you, but I am already 3x over-weighted the Financial Sector compared to its Sector weighting in the S&P 500, so not looking for another financial choice. It would have to be very special to replace one of my current holdings in that sector.

I just took a look at YahooFinance, which reflects an Enterprise Value/EBITDA ratio, which I know is your "go to" favorite financial metric, of 31.41 for MSCI; the forward p/e is over 35, and the PEG ratio is 2.34. The Valuation Tab for MSCI on SA reflects similar metrics, including a Price/Cash Flow Ratio (my second favorite) in excess of 35 and an even higher forward PEG of 2.79. Accordingly, I have no plan to purchase shares of MSCI or even to put this name on my WatchList.

For what it's worth, CFRA has a Hold rating on MSCI with a 12-month price target of $555.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.