Zigmunds Dizgalvis

Investment Rundown

Many investors are keen on gaining exposure to the renewable energy market, but it can be a complex endeavor. To discover promising opportunities, one must sift through numerous poorly managed companies struggling to generate profits. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) serves as a cautionary example, with its significant surge in 2021 ultimately proving to be a misleading trap. The stock price has tumbled drastically, plummeting from a peak of approximately $55 per share to its current valuation of under $7 per share.

In my last article about the company I had a buy rating for it, and I continue to view it the same way as the move over to renewables is inevitable and I think that the solid business fundamentals of SPWR will continue to shine through and deliver a good ROI over the long-term. I am sticking with my gut and rating the company a buy still.

Company Segments

SPWR is strategically positioned to cater to the surging demand for green energy solutions. The company functions as a technology and energy service provider, extending its offerings in solar, storage, and home energy solutions across the USA and Canada. As the demand for solar energy continues its upward trajectory, SPWR has effectively cultivated a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Company Highlights (Investor Presentation)

Customer growth is essential for the company to be able to justify the current price and deliver a strong ROI for investors. In the last quarter alone the company showcased a strong ability to grow the total customers as SPWR added another 20,000 in the second quarter of 2023. That is a 3% YoY growth, but what might be even more impressive perhaps is the 104% YoY growth in lease volumes from SunPower Financials. That is perhaps a market that SPWR could lean more towards and deliver stronger earnings growth in the coming years.

Q2 Results (Investor Presentation)

What is a little worrying though seems to be the increase in interest rates which are taking a toll on the earnings potential of the business. I think this is just short-term headwinds and the long-term remains very sound for the business still. The guidance for 2023 was revised down somewhat as the interest rates are affecting demand from customers as less capital is available for them to spend, as more has to go towards paying debt obligations instead at a higher rate than in previous years.

Interest Expense (Seeking Alpha)

What I think is important to know is that for SPWR the interest expenses are actually at some of the lowest levels in the company's history right now. The debts of the company are just over $300 million. As said, the guidance for 2023 was revised somewhat, and right now SPWR sees the EBITDA coming in at $55 - 75 million. That creates a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4 right now. I think that is a fantastic position to be in right now and has in my opinion made SPWR far more financially flexible than a lot of competitors. In the last quarter, the company noted that the market share growth they have been able to have is coming from an outpacing of permitting of 31% as opposed to the industry's 13% instead.

Market Trends

Looking ahead I think that SPWR will be able to benefit from a lot of major market trends like increased home construction which is increasing the customer pool that SPWR can tap into.

2024 Outlook (Investor Presentation)

For 2024 the company is seeing some tailwinds appearing like lower equipment costs which is making it more appealing to start building and setting up solar panels for customers. Besides that, the rise of interest rates seems to be slowing and settling somewhat even. I think that it will ultimately result in customers and clients seeing more favorable on the implementation of solar panels as they can better predict the coming quarter's expenses. SPWR specifically, has had a lot of growth in leasing as seen in the last quarter when it grew by over 100% YoY. Going into 2024 SPWR will also have a backlog of 39,000 positions which will help drive significant revenue growth and earnings growth in my opinion. Looking at the valuation of the company, it has dropped since my last article. Right now the p/e sits around 15 on an FWD basis. This represents an earnings discount of nearly 20% which I think is favorable enough to make the company a buy currently. Looking at the p/s as well, it looks even better, trading over 50% below the rest of the sector right now.

Risks

Utility companies encounter a spectrum of risks intertwined with their operations, encompassing utility regulatory business models, environmental and climate policies, and tax policies. Shifts in regulations can introduce a degree of unpredictability, while environmental and climate policies may impose heightened expenses or even disrupt service delivery. These companies need to navigate these multifaceted challenges effectively to ensure reliable and sustainable energy provision for their customers.

Solar Costs (Department Of Energy)

Managing expenses has become increasingly intricate due to the evident impact of inflation. It appears that many companies are grappling with the challenge of passing on these escalating costs to their customers. Take, for instance, SPWR. Its Total Operating Expenses have historically hovered around the 20% threshold, but there has been a recent, albeit slight, upward trajectory. Looking at the TTM data, it now stands at approximately 20.8%. This shift raises valid concerns about the sustainability of future profit margins. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that these may be short-term hurdles, and when examining the broader perspective, the company's outlook continues to hold substantial appeal.

Final Words

I am sticking with my gut and continuing to have a buy rating for SPWR. I think that investors need to look beyond the next few years and instead at the next few decades. The market may be competitive for solar companies, but I think that SPWR has done a solid job at growing its market share more quickly than others. The last quarter showcased momentum in the leasing segment of the business and I think this can be a significant growth driver in the medium term as it offers more flexibility for customers to take on the products and services that SPWR has. Concluding this, I am sticking with my buy rating for SPWR and see the current price as very appealing to get in at right now.