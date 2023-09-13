XPEL: Promising Business But Valuation Looks Too Generous

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) has been a hot stock over the past decade with above 6,300% stock price appreciation. This massive long-term share price rally was mainly fueled by the jaw-dropping revenue growth compounding at 38% over the past decade.

My analysis suggests that the management has been effective in managing this massive growth since profitability metrics expanded notably. This gives me a high level of conviction that the free cash flow margin will continue its expansion as the business continues to scale up. The company is well-positioned to capture a notable part of a massive addressable market and is taking steps to diversify its end markets to add vast residential and commercial real estate end markets. But my value analysis suggests the stock is substantially overvalued and I think that better buying opportunities are ahead. That said, I assign XPEL a "Hold" rating.

Company information

XPEL is a global provider of after-market automotive products, including automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive window films, as well as a provider of complementary proprietary software.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31 with a sole operating segment. According to the latest 10-K report, the company generated about 60% of its total sales from paint protection film sales.

Financials

XPEL has demonstrated stellar revenue growth over the past decade with a staggering 38% CAGR. As the business scaled up, profitability metrics expanded as well. However, the margins' expansion was much slower than the top-line growth. The free cash flow [FCF] margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] has been volatile but mostly positive over the past decade. On the other hand, it has been at low single digits mostly.

The balance sheet is solid. Despite being in a net debt position, the leverage ratio is insignificant, and the covered ratio looks comfortable to me. Current liquidity is also strong. XPEL does not pay dividends to shareholders, nor it repurchase shares. I consider this sound given the fact that the company is able to sustain massive revenue growth and reinvesting the FCF seems to be the best option to allocate spare capital.

The latest quarterly earnings were released on August 9, when the company topped consensus revenue estimates but missed the non-GAAP EPS. Revenue demonstrated strong growth momentum with a 22% YoY increase. The bottom line followed revenue increase and expanded significantly, from $0.43 to $0.57.

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled for release on November 9. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $104.7 million, which indicates a 16.7% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is forecasted to follow the top line and expand from $0.48 to $0.69.

Overall, the company's business looks promising. According to statista.com, every year about 70 million new cars are sold worldwide. In my opinion, when a person buys a brand-new car, he or she wants to ensure that it looks good for as long as possible. Of course, some people do not care at all, but let's assume that 10% of all new car buyers care and are ready to invest $2,000 in the paint protection film. That means a total addressable market of $14 billion, which looks massive compared to the company's below $400 million annual revenue. And the company looks well-positioned to capture the notable part of the market over the long term. First, the company has a stellar track record of success in driving massive revenue growth. Second, XPEL is already present across several countries, meaning the management has solid experience in international expansion. Third, the company has a diverse set of offerings to customers, which provides solid opportunities to cross-sell.

I also like the company's plans to expand its end markets portfolio. While currently the lion's part of sales is generated from the automotive end market, the company is already working hard to expand to residential window films and other surface protection solutions. That will make the company less vulnerable to cyclicality in the automotive industry, which is good for investors.

Valuation

This year, the stock outperformed the broader U.S. stock market with a 27% year-to-date rally. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a very low "D-" valuation grade since multiples are substantially higher than the sector median. At the same time, most of the current valuation ratios are lower than historical averages.

To get more conviction, I need to dig deeper in my valuation analysis. Discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation is an excellent option to proceed with. I use a 10% WACC for discounting. TTM FCF margin is 5.6%, and I use it for my base year assuming that the metric will expand by 50 basis points yearly. Consensus revenue estimates are available only up to 2024. I use an aggressive 15% revenue CAGR for the years beyond.

According to my DCF simulation with relatively aggressive assumptions, the stock is about 13% overvalued. The company does not have a substantial net cash position, so I can conclude that the stock is notably overvalued. The stock's fair price is $66 per share and I think that buying below this level would be reasonable.

Risks to consider

Massive revenue growth expectations are priced into the current market cap due to the stellar history of revenue growth over the past decade. However past success is not a guarantee of sustaining stellar growth over the long term. It is also important to mention that the scale of the business was tiny ten years ago, which makes it easier to demonstrate a jaw-dropping revenue growth profile. That said, investors might get very disappointed if the company demonstrates notable revenue deceleration in the near term which will highly likely lead to a stock selloff. We have all seen how the stock price almost halved in over just six months in 2021 after the stock reached its all-time high. That said, potential investors should be ready to stomach substantial volatility.

It is also important to emphasize that XPEL generates a notable 10% of its sales in China, which means the company faces geopolitical risks amid tensions between the U.S. and China. The trade war between the world's two superpowers is unlikely to touch the company's products in the form of a ban, but changes in tariffs are not impossible and that can significantly disrupt XPEL's earnings. Apart from China-specific risks, it is also crucial that the company generates more than 40% of its sales outside the U.S. That said, XPEL faces substantial international trade and foreign exchange risks.

The business is relatively asset-light and does not require substantial capex. That said, entry barriers are low, and XPEL's success might encourage many new players to join the race. Therefore, XPEL needs to differentiate itself from the competition to be able to sustain revenue growth and profitability metrics expansion.

Bottom line

To conclude, the stock is a "Hold". My valuation analysis suggests that the current stock price is not attractive, which means that better buying opportunities are ahead. XPEL definitely deserves to be on a watchlist because it is a high-quality business that is poised to sustain its impressive revenue growth trajectory over the long term.