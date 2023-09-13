nullplus

Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Q1 earnings present a stark contrast between the company's lofty AI ambitions and its actual financial performance. This article delves into the challenges Oracle faces in bridging this gap, offering a balanced assessment of the company's AI initiatives against the backdrop of its current financial standing.

Detailed Analysis of Q1 Earnings

Oracle's Q1 earnings have spurred a series of questions and potential concerns, despite some positive aspects in their financial reports. The company's Q4 revenues missed the mark slightly, coming in at $12,453 million, a 9% YoY increase, compared to the consensus estimate of $12,462 million. This was primarily due to a 10% YoY decrease in license revenues.

Furthermore, Oracle's Q2 revenue growth targets of 5-7% YoY (+3-5% cc) also failed to meet consensus expectations for 8.4% growth. One of the major issues raised pertains to the impact of Cerner's acquisition on Oracle's growth. Oracle projected total revenue growth excluding Cerner in the 8-10% YoY range. However, the mentioned transition from up-front perpetual licenses to ratable subscriptions as customers transition to the Cloud has resulted in a 3% point drag on growth. This equates to approximately $370 million in revenues in Q2.

The timeline for converting strong Gen AI bookings into revenues also raises questions. While Gen AI bookings for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) doubled to $4 billion in Q1 and an additional $1.5 billion in bookings were signed in Q2, the revenue growth from these bookings has not matched these figures. OCI growth fell from 89% YoY in Q4 to 72% in Q1, indicating only around $100 million in revenue was added QoQ.

Investors were also surprised by a 24% YoY decrease in capex. While Oracle cited longer time frames needed to build out data center capacity and difficult comparisons from an inventory build-up last year, declining capex may cast some doubt on the correlation between GPU demand and OCI growth.

On the brighter side, Oracle outperformed on margins, with Q1 operating margins at 40.6%, up 150 bps YoY and surpassing consensus of 40.3%. This was largely due to a 3% YoY decrease in overall operating expenses, including an 8% YoY decrease in S&M spend.

Financial & Valuation

Note: All historical data in this section comes from the company’s 10-K filings, and all consensus numbers come from FactSet.

Oracle's financial trends indicate consistent revenue growth, with a CAGR of 8.5% over the past three fiscal years. We noticed that ORCL only grew in single digits in the two years prior to the Cerner acquisition in FY23, which significantly boosted their growth rate. The forecasted growth rate is predicted to be 8.3% this current fiscal year (FY24 ending May) and 8.0% the following fiscal year, reaching $58.5 billion. This represents an acceleration in expected organic growth.

The EBIT margin, which decreased by 2.6 percentage points over the past three fiscal years, is expected to expand to 44.0% in the next fiscal year, a positive sign of operational efficiency.

Oracle's share repurchase strategy has been effective, with diluted outstanding common shares decreasing by 10.8% over the past three years. Moreover, this strategy, coupled with revenue and margin dynamics, has led to an EPS CAGR of 10.0% over the past three fiscal years, outpacing revenue growth.

Notably, the company's free cash flow margin has been decreasing from 29.9% four fiscal years ago to a projected 19.3% this fiscal year, despite generating an average FCF margin of 23.7% over the past four fiscal years. The company's capital expenditure as a percentage of revenue averaged 9.4%, suggesting a relatively high capital-intensity business. We believe this is driven by the company's increasing focus and investment into its cloud business.

Oracle shares experienced strong performance over the past year, returning 58% points more than the S&P 500.

However, it should be noted that the firm is leveraged fairly heavily, with net debt of $76.9 billion, 2.7 times its expected current-year EBITDA of $28.0 billion.

Regarding valuation, ORCL stock currently trades at an EV/Sales multiple of 6.3, an EV/EBIT multiple of 14.4, a P/E multiple of 17.1, and a FCF multiple of 21.3. This places Oracle at a premium to the S&P 500 on an EV/Sales (170% premium) and FCF basis (3.7%) but at a discount on EV/EBIT (13.3% discount) and P/E ( 4.4% discount) multiples basis.

In terms of historical valuations, the stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 21.9, which compared to its 5-year mean of 14.3, is significantly higher. The current P/E is also above the 2-standard deviation range of 9.8 to 18.8, indicating a historically high valuation.

When compared to its peers, Oracle's forward 12-month P/E of 21.9 is lower than Microsoft's (MSFT) 29.8 and Adobe's (ADBE) 32.6, but notably higher than IBM's (IBM) 14.9. This suggests that Oracle is moderately priced within its peer group.

Concluding Thoughts

Investor optimism surrounding Oracle's prospects in the cloud and AI arena has driven the company's valuation to historically high levels. The robust growth in AI bookings for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) signals the company's potential to seize significant market share in these burgeoning sectors. This potential appears to be factored into the stock's premium valuation.

However, the Q1 results and the shortfall in meeting consensus estimates illustrate the challenges Oracle faces in translating potential into performance. While the company's consistent revenue growth and effective share repurchase strategy depict a solid financial standing, the struggle to convert AI bookings into revenue and the high capital-intensity of its cloud business pose significant hurdles.

Moreover, Oracle's high leverage adds an element of risk that could impact its future performance. The company's ability to manage these challenges will be crucial in justifying its high valuation. Investors, therefore, need to balance their optimism regarding Oracle's cloud and AI initiatives with a realistic assessment of the company's ability to overcome these obstacles. This balance will be key to determining whether Oracle can live up to the high investor expectations reflected in its current valuation.