NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) is a cannabis REIT, focused on mission-critical infrastructure in a controversial sector. The REIT owns 17 dispensaries and 15 cultivation facilities located in 12 limited-license states.

The focus on limited-license states where the license is usually tied to the property is quite important, because it limits competition and makes it easier for NLCP to re-lease the property if a tenant leaves.

The last time I wrote about the stock was in June around $12 per share. I gave a brief summary of their business and issued a buy rating for the stock. Since then, the price has increased to $13.60 and the company has released its Q2 2023 earnings. Today, I want to publish an update and focus on three potential catalysts that could result in a significant upside.

Macro has been unfavorable, but long-term prospects remain intact

The economic environment over the past 18 months hasn't been favorable to cannabis operators. Capital raising has slowed significantly as a result of higher interest rates and a tighter credit market, the sector hasn't seen much love from legislators (until recently) and licensed operators continue to have a hard time competing with the lower-priced black market.

Still, the industry is expected to grow by a double-digit CAGR over the next 5 years and NLCP's portfolio is well positioned to ride this trend, especially as management is already reporting that things seem to be stabilizing.

NLCP's portfolio is 100% leased but is quite heavily concentrated amongst just 13 different tenants. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) being the largest tenant accounts for nearly a quarter of all revenues, followed by Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF) at 12% and Revolutionary Clinics at 10%.

Lack of tenant diversification is obviously risky, and NLCP is already feeling the heat as its third-largest tenant (Revolutionary Clinics) hasn't paid rent in 2023.

Management has chosen to work with the tenant rather than foreclose on the property, which would be their right. The reason is that they believe that Revolutionary Clinic's problems are temporary as the company had two cultivation issues that destroyed their crop and had delays in opening 2 stores. Over the first half of the year, they have largely resolved their cultivation issues, reduced their operating expenses, and opened two new stores in Summerville and Leominster. Management is confident that the tenant will be able to resume rent payments in Q3. In the meantime, they applied a further 25% of the security deposit, or $315,000 against owed rent of $1.3 Million.

Beyond Revolutionary Clinics, all tenants continue to pay rent and their EBITDA coverage remains very strong at 4.5x for cultivation and 10.8x for dispensaries. For comparison, quality net lease properties such as those owned by Realty Income (O) generally have rent coverage of 3x.

Despite collections of only 92%, reflecting the Revolutionary Clinics delinquency, revenue in Q2 increased by 8.2% YoY, mainly as a result of acquisitions and expansion of the Missouri and Florida cultivation facilities. Q2 AFFO per share has increased, in line with expectations, by 12.3% YoY.

Management has declared a $0.39 per share dividend which yields 11% and remains fully supported by cash flow with a Q2 payout ratio of 85%. During the second quarter, the company has also bought back over 50,000 shares of its own stock at an average price of $12.62.

Repurchases at a low share price are very shareholder-friendly and a great use of cash, and I expect that management will continue to buy back more of their own stock for as long as the price remains depressed. Moreover, around the $12.50 per share mark, management has been adding to their personal positions as well, which further supports the buy thesis.

I also want to point out that NewLake has essentially zero debt, apart from $2 Million drawn on their credit revolver, which puts it in a very good position in light of high interest rates.

Valuation and catalysts

One could easily buy the stock for the double-digit 11% dividend yield alone, but at the current P/AFFO of 7.5x and AFFO yield of 13.8%, I think there's considerable upside potential, when the right catalysts play out.

In particular, I'm keeping a close eye on the following:

1. A decrease in interest rates as outlined in my bullish thesis for REITs

2. Positive change in legislation, which would help broaden institutional involvement in the sector and overall improve the perception of the industry. On this point, there's significant progress being made on the federal level in reclassifying cannabis from a Schedule 1 controlled substance to Schedule 3.

3. Listing on a major US exchange, which has been management's focus for a while. Unfortunately, I don't expect this to happen any time soon as it will likely require more clarity on legislation first, but it certainly would help the price.

Any one of these catalysts could easily push the valuation much higher. In particular, even as is, I can easily see cannabis REIT trading below a 10% AFFO yield, which would lead to a 40% upside on top of an already high dividend. And that's only a base-case scenario. If the industry matures and is no longer viewed as controversial, it could easily see its AFFO yield get cut in half, which would result in triple-digit price appreciation from today's levels.

All things considered, NLCP can be a good way to diversify, add income, and play the future of the cannabis industry, but we should recognize that it's a small company with a market cap of only $300 Million in an emerging (and quite speculative and controversial) sector.

I rate the stock a buy here at $13.60 per share, but plan on keeping my position small, at least until the situation with Rev. Clinics gets resolved and until we get more clarity from D.C.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.