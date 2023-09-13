Albertsons' Arbitrage On Kroger Buyout Gets Better With Asset Divestiture
Summary
- The arbitrage gap between Albertsons and Kroger has narrowed to about 15% due to ACI appreciation, but the increased chance of closure makes it a strong opportunity.
- Kroger and ACI have planned to sell 413 stores to C&S Wholesale for $1.9 billion, improving the outlook for interested parties and eliminating barriers to the merger.
- ACI shareholders benefit from the all-cash merger consideration, while Kroger shareholders may have slightly lost ground due to lower-than-expected asset sale prices.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Portfolio Income Solutions get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
The updated buy thesis
Back in August, we wrote about Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) as a merger arbitrage play with respect to the pending buyout from Kroger (NYSE:KR). Since then, the arbitrage gap has narrowed to about 15% due to ACI appreciation, but the play might be better anyway due to the increased chance of closure.
On September 8th, Kroger and ACI put out a joint press release detailing a planned sale of 413 stores to C&S Wholesale for $1.9 billion. This article will analyze how the new events change the merger calculus and detail why we think it is a strong opportunity.
The arbitrage play
As of the close of trading on 9/11/23, ACI is trading at $23.63. Per the terms of the merger, KR is slated to pay $27.25 per share of ACI ($34.10 minus the $6.85 dividend that was already paid).
That presents 15% upside upon merger completion to those who buy ACI at today's price. Given that the expected close is in Q1'24 it is a fairly short wait for that sort of gain.
Previously a portion of the $27.25 consideration was going to be a SpinCo which made the buyout price a bit fuzzy, but it is now $27.25 in all cash. With the planned dispositions to C&S Wholesale, there is no longer a need for a SpinCo, and KR has publicly stated it is no longer pursuing a SpinCo.
This makes it a clean 15% all-cash upside to the arbitrage play.
So what is the downside?
When we discussed this idea back in August, we saw minimal downside because ACI was trading about in-line with where it was prior to the merger announcement. Today, ACI is trading higher, so there is about 10% downside to where I suspect ACI would trade if the merger fails.
As investors demand some sort of return for waiting the roughly 4-6 months for an expected close, current pricing suggests a completion chance of about 50%.
I think the chance of completion is substantially higher than that.
Barriers to merger have been largely eliminated
As consumer facing companies selling necessity products like basic food items, there are many interested parties.
- Customers do not want monopolistic pricing of groceries
- Labor unions want fair treatment of workers with minimal or no layoffs and preservation of pay/benefits
- Antitrust wants to ensure there is sufficient competition in the space
- ACI shareholders want a fair payout
- KR shareholders want to ensure the deal is accretive to KR earnings and quality
Since announcing the merger, Kroger has gotten some pushback from each of these groups. The asset sale to C&S Wholesale greatly improves the outlook for 4 of these parties while only slightly lowering the outlook for KR shareholders.
Assets chosen for divestiture are those which would have had the greatest overlap in the combined company footprint.
Originally, the concern was that KR/ACI would become the only game in town. The previous plan of the SpinCo was a solution to the problem, but not a great solution.
Historically, assets contributed to a SpinCo have sometimes failed to be a proper competitor because they are too small to compete with a large established company. Then, a few years down the road, the SpinCo goes out of business and it is back to KR being the only game in town.
Selling the antitrust required assets to C&S Wholesale is a much more elegant solution as C&S is already a strong company. You may recognize them as Piggly Wiggly or Grand Union. With already existing operations, C&S will be able to smoothly take on the stores and operate them at full capacity presenting a proper competitor to the soon-to-be combined KR/ACI.
Beyond the initial 413 locations, there is an accordion feature to the divestiture, in which KR can add up to an additional 237 stores at similar economics.
Prior to the closing, Kroger may, in connection with securing FTC and other governmental clearance, require C&S to purchase up to an additional 237 stores in certain geographies. If additional stores are added to the transaction, C&S will pay to Kroger additional cash consideration based upon an agreed upon formula. (Company Release)
This, in my opinion, fully satisfies any concerns from consumers or antitrust.
Labor and unions were also taken into consideration in this divestiture. Per the agreement,
C&S commits that no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages.
Everyone keeps their jobs and union terms are honored.
Albertsons also benefits from these asset sales as the merger consideration being in all-cash is a cleaner and better deal than some combination of cash and SpinCo.
ACI shareholders were in favor of the deal before and now it is just a clear win for them.
The only party that lost a bit of ground in this divestiture to C&S is Kroger shareholders. Specifically, the assets are being sold at an EBITDA multiple that was lower than expected.
On the related conference call an analyst questioned KR on the price of sales.
Michael David Montani
Just wanted to follow up, if I could, quickly on the potential multiple implied by the transaction for the divested stores, have had some pushback. It seems to be around 2 to 2.5x, which was a little less than we thought. So I didn't know if you could discuss that potentially in the context of the ability to increase the stores divested if needed to close the deal vis-a-vis what the potential profitability might be of those locations.
For context, recall that the SpinCo was going to be at EBITDA multiples just north of 3X. I think the SpinCo multiples were fair and that C&S is getting a better than market deal.
Kroger CFO Gary Millerchap responded by saying:
[W]e haven't actually assumed in our modeling that the transaction would move forward with a different number than we actually announced today. And in actual fact, the number would be very much in line with what we were contemplating.
In other words, this is what was underwritten and all the previously stated synergies and accretion from the ACI buyout remain on track for underwriting.
Essentially, with the terms of the SpinCo, the merger would have been wildly accretive to KR shareholders, well beyond what was underwritten in the original merger announcement, and now with the C&S divestiture it is still strongly accretive, just maybe to a less extreme extent.
ACI is a cheap stock and, at the buyout price, KR is still getting a great deal. They anticipate over a billion in synergies on top of the gains inherent to the valuation spread.
So the way I see it, all 5 interested parties should now be fully satisfied, and I don't see any clear impediments to the merger completing. It is a big merger and there are a lot of moving parts, so perhaps closing gets delayed into Q2'24 instead of the scheduled Q1'24, but it would take a significant and unexpected event to derail it.
Consolation prize if I'm wrong
If I am wrong and something does derail the merger, Albertsons shareholders do get a bit of a consolation prize.
If KR fails to acquire ACI, there is a $600 million termination fee. That equates to just over a dollar per ACI share.
Even with this breakup fee, I suspect ACI shares would drop a moderate amount if the merger fails. That is the risk portion of the trade.
Overall, I think the 15% upside is the much more likely outcome, and for my goals, I think the risk is well worth taking.
Opportunistic Market Sale: 20% off for a limited time!
Right now there are abnormally great investment opportunities. With the market crash, some fundamentally strong stocks have gotten outrageously cheap and I want to show you how to take advantage and slingshot out of the dip.
To encourage readers to get in at this time of enhanced opportunity we are offering a limited time 20% discount to Portfolio Income Solutions. Our portfolio is freshly updated and chock full of babies that were thrown out with the market bathwater.
Grab your free trial today while these stocks are still cheap!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a variety of ways to invest with us. Our focus is on maximizing client returns while staying within their risk parameters. To learn more about our advisory services you may schedule a 15 minute intro meeting here: https://calendly.com/2mc/15minintro?month=2023-08
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. 2MC does not provide tax advice. The material contained herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace the advice of a qualified tax advisor. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)