LTPZ: TIPS Have The Best Risk-Reward Outlook I Have Ever Seen

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • The PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund offers a great opportunity to profit from a potential decrease in US real (inflation-adjusted) borrowing costs.
  • The LTPZ offer a 2% real yield in addition to payments tied to CPI, and will rise in price if long-term interest rate expectations fall relative to inflation expectations.
  • The LTPZ has significant upside potential if real bond yields decline, which is likely due to the US government's rising debt servicing costs.
  • A fall in long-term real bond yields to the lows seen in 2021 would see the LTPZ rise almost 70% before dividend income.

Manager is showing Treasury Inflation Protected Securities TIPs.

designer491

I have written a lot of late about the need for US real borrowing costs to come down sharply to prevent an exponential rise in US Treasury funding costs, and I think inflation-linked bonds are the best way to profit

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LTPZ, TIP, IVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

R
Rudy2828
Today, 9:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (86)
Thank you for this article. Eventually rates will come down, and if they go up from here I'll just average down and wait. Expense rate is reasonable (I think),
Hungry for Knowledge profile picture
Hungry for Knowledge
Today, 9:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.66K)
Your call on ZROZ didn't work out (yet?) earlier this year, so I don't know that I believe in the future path of interest rates being understood by anyone well enough to risk more money on them.
Ugh.
