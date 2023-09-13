Hero Images Inc

Earlier this year, when the banking crisis broke out, a number of companies in the space failed and many others experienced significant pain from a share price perspective. One of the businesses that saw significant downside and that has only marginally recovered is Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC). With a market capitalization of $2.32 billion as of this writing, the company is not a particularly large outfit. However, it has done well to grow its deposit base over the past few years. This year, the picture has not been great, but it has been far from bad. And with fairly little exposure when it comes to uninsured deposits, and a low trading multiple, I would argue that the business is worthy of a soft 'buy' rating at this time.

Diving into Simmons First National

Originally founded in Arkansas back in 1968, Simmons First National is not exactly a young firm. But it's not an old one, either. Since its founding, the business has done a pretty solid job of growing. As of the end of the most recent quarter, for instance, it boasts $22.49 billion worth of deposits. Through the 231 financial centers that it has in operation across states like Texas, Oklahoma, Wichita, Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee, the institution provides its depositors a wide variety of services. Under the Simmons Bank subsidiary that it has that dates back to 1903, Simmons First National provides customers with deposit-related products, as well as various loans.

They lend out for financing commercial real estate purchases, engaging in construction activities, financing equipment purchases, acquiring other businesses, and more. They provide ATM services, and the company even offers mobile banking for its customers. Safe deposit boxes and consumer credit card products are also provided. The company engages in other activities as well. For instance, using a third-party broker-dealer, it provides brokerage services to its customers. It even has a trust department. And finally, the company also has two different subsidiaries that operate as insurance agencies that offer up lines of personal and corporate insurance coverage to individuals and commercial customers.

Over the past few years, management has done a pretty good job of growing the company's top line. Net interest income, for instance, grew from $564.8 million in 2020 to $703.2 million in 2022. Over that same window of time, non-interest income declined from $239.8 million to $170.1 million. There were multiple contributors to this change. But the most significant was a swing of roughly $55 million that took the company from significant gains on the sale of securities to modest losses. A reduction in mortgage lending income of $23.9 million over that three-year window also hit the business. Due to these issues, overall net income for the business actually remained virtually flat. Only inching up from $254.9 million in 2020 to $256.4 million in 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As the chart above illustrates, financial performance so far this year has been somewhat mixed. For the first half of the year, net interest income matched with the company reported for the same time in 2022. Non-interest income managed to rise from $82.4 million to $90.8 million. And that helped the company see an increase in its net profits from $92.5 million to $103.9 million. All of this heavy lifting really came in the second quarter alone, with net interest income, non-interest income, and net profits, all rising nicely year over year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The general growth that the company saw on its top line was only made possible by a growing loan portfolio. From 2020 through 2022, the value of loans on the firm's books expanded from $12.90 billion to $16.14 billion. In the first quarter of this year, we saw a further increase to $16.56 billion, followed by a rise to $16.83 billion by the end of the second quarter. It is worth noting that Simmons First National has seen a large portion of its capital tied up in investment securities and cash. As of the end of the most recent quarter, for instance, it had cash and cash equivalents of $745.9 million. Investment securities, meanwhile, were almost 10 times this amount at $7.34 billion. When it comes to loans, I understand that one area that investors are worried about when it comes to banks more generally is exposure to office properties. The good news for investors is that only around 5% of the firm's loan portfolio is dedicated to office properties. And 44% of that amount is dedicated to office properties in Texas.

Simmons First National

While the growth in the loan portfolios has made possible higher revenue and profits for the company, the loan portfolio growth has only been made possible by an increase in deposits. Total deposits for the company jumped from $16.99 billion in 2020 to $22.55 billion last year. We did see a decrease of $96.3 million in the first quarter of this year. However, the company has already started showing signs of renewed growth in the second quarter, with overall deposits rising $36.9 million on a sequential basis. On top of this, the firm has done well to reduce its exposure to uninsured deposits. By the end of 2022, 32.2% of the value of its deposits were classified as uninsured. By the end of the most recent quarter of this year, that number had fallen to 21.4%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

One really positive thing about Simmons First National is that, relative to the liquidity it has exposure to, overall debt is limited. Total debt as of the end of the most recent quarter was $1.74 billion. This was up from the $1.23 billion reported for the end of 2022. However, that increase in leverage did not stop the company from growing its book value per share from $25.73 to $26.59 and from growing its tangible book value from $14.33 to $15.17. Speaking of book value, Simmons First National is currently trading at only 65.9% of its book value, and it is trading at a 15.6% premium to its tangible book value. I have seen some companies cheaper than this. But I've also seen others that are more expensive. From the end of February of this year until shares bottomed out following the start of the crisis, the stock had dropped as much as 34%. Today, shares are still down 21.1% compared to that time. While this is painful for investors who owned the stock prior to the crisis, it has resulted in the stock trading at a price to earnings multiple of only 9. When coupled with the price of the stock relative to its book value, shares do look fairly attractive.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

All the data in front of me suggests that Simmons First National is a fine institution. I definitely wouldn't call it the best prospect that I have seen. However, management has done a good job to grow the business and, during these tough times, to keep operations stable. I like the uninsured deposit exposure is low, and I feel as though debt is manageable. When you add in just how cheap the stock does look, I believe that a soft 'buy' rating is not out of the question at this time.