Archer Aviation: Cathie Wood Is Bullish, We Are Skeptical

Sep. 13, 2023 8:28 AM ETArcher Aviation Inc. (ACHR)ARKK, BLDE, UAL1 Comment
Wright's Research
Summary

  • Archer Aviation has risen over 87% since our last "Buy" rating, but caution is advised right now due to uncertainties and risks.
  • ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, is optimistic about Archer and owns a significant stake in the company after a recent Equity raise.
  • There are uncertainties surrounding FAA certification, production costs, and competition, leading to a cautious outlook on Archer's prospects.
  • We estimate Archer stock is likely to be fairly valued, with the intrinsic value being close to the current share price.
Sunset flight with futuristic shuttle vehicle

mikkelwilliam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) has been one of our best investment ideas over the past year, rising a whopping 87.36% after our last "Buy" rating in May 2022 compared to the S&P 500 which returned just 11.80% over

Wright's Research
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Comments (1)

e
energyguy921
Today, 8:32 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.49K)
EVTOL a total useless product that won’t be adopted and only exists to fleece investors and enrich insiders, mgt. no pilots to fly them in an already crowded sky.

Avoid at all cost
