eHealth: Ahead Of Schedule On Cash Flows

Sep. 13, 2023 9:29 AM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)
Summary

  • eHealth uses its platform & technology to improve access to health insurance, especially Medicare Advantage policies.
  • The large-scale brokerage industry has been constrained on cash flows in the past by very high customer acquisition costs versus the long tail of commissions receivable in the future.
  • eHealth has aggressively addressed its marketing spend, sacrificing some growth in order to get on track to create positive operating cash flow, and looks to be slightly ahead of schedule.
Health Insurance Concept

Andres Victorero/iStock via Getty Images

Here in the United States, we're just about a month away from the start of the annual enroll period for Medicare, a window from mid-October until the first of December during which Americans with the eligibility for Medicare can choose their plans

My professional background is in church work, but I left that vocation in 2012. In 2015, I earned an MBA from the Aix-Marseille University, located in in Aix-en-Provence in southern France. I currently live and work in the midwest with my spouse, children, and a cat who seems to like me more than she likes anyone else in our house.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

