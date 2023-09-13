Andy Feng

Investment thesis

When I covered Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) for the first time, I acknowledged the massive potential for the company but gave the stock a "Hold" rating due to the vast level of uncertainty. Today I would like to upgrade my rating for the stock to "Buy", because the revenue growth and delivery dynamics in recent months together with the operating margin turning positive are impressive and convince me about the bright prospects of LI. My valuation analysis suggests the stock is more than two times undervalued, which makes it a compelling investment opportunity.

Recent developments

Li Auto released its latest quarterly earnings on August 8, when the company topped consensus estimates. Revenue grew YoY at a jaw-dropping 208% rate, and the adjusted EPS expanded from -$0.03 to $0.36. Sequential revenue growth was also impressive at 46%, and the adjusted EPS almost doubled QoQ.

Seeking Alpha

While LI's gross margin has been flat YoY, the operating margin improved notably from -11.2% to 5.7%. The profitability improvement allowed the company to generate over $2 billion in free cash flow [FCF]. The company started generating positive FCF relatively rapidly, a solid bullish sign for investors. Li Auto is in a substantial $10 billion cash position with a relatively low debt. This makes the company well-positioned to invest heavily in marketing and innovation. The company's strong track record of success, despite short, gives high conviction that the management is able to build value for shareholders.

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is scheduled for November 8. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $4.64 billion, which indicates a 246% YoY growth. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the massive top-line growth and expand from -$0.18 to $0.33.

Seeking Alpha

For the third quarter, the management expects deliveries to be between 100 and 103 thousand vehicles, representing an increase of 277.0% to 288.3% from the third quarter of 2022. Since we are already in mid-September, we can reliably forecast whether the company will be able to achieve this target or not. Li Auto delivered 69 thousand vehicles in July-August, approximately evenly split between these two months. Therefore, I believe that it is highly likely that the company will surpass its delivery guidance. This will likely be a massive positive catalyst for the stock price in early October.

I consider NIO (NIO) and XPeng (XPEV) to be the closest peers of Li. Therefore, I would like to compare this year's deliveries of the three EV companies. As you can see below, Li Auto delivered substantially more vehicles in eight months of 2023 compared to the full year 2022. At the same time, Li's closest peers still did not achieve 2022 full-year deliveries by August 2023. In 2022, deliveries of these three companies were comparable, with approximately a 10% difference between the leader and the laggard. But this year, Li Auto delivered 30% more vehicles than XPEV and NIO combined, which says a lot to me.

Author's calculations

Such a massive gap expansion suggests that Li Auto offers much better value to customers for the price it charges for its vehicles. Indeed, its hybrid technology provides customers a massive above-a-thousand kilometers range, about two times higher than the average all-electric vehicles. And that looks like a massive advantage because all other options are approximately the same among Chinese EV-makers.

I also like that Li Auto is much more efficient than its peers, which we can see from profitability metrics. While the company's operating margin has already turned positive, peers are still far below -50%. As Li Auto demonstrates much faster deliveries and revenue growth, I believe the profitability gap will expand notably further in the nearest quarters. That said, while Li Auto will continue improving its balance sheet and accumulate resources to fuel further growth and innovation, its peers will be draining their pockets and likely start saving on marketing and R&D.

Data by YCharts

Valuation update

The stock delivered a massive 94% year-to-date rally, significantly outperforming the broader U.S. market and iShares China MSCI ETF (MCHI). Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a decent "B-" valuation grade mainly due to a very low forward PEG non-GAAP ratio. At the same time, other valuation ratios are substantially higher than the sector median.

Seeking Alpha Quant

I want to proceed with my valuation analysis by simulating a discounted cash flow [DCF] model. Due to high country risks, I use a substantial 15% WACC for discounting. I use a 6% FCF margin for my base year and expect a 100 basis points yearly expansion. Consensus revenue estimates forecast an 18% revenue CAGR for the next decade, which I consider fair to use for my DCF simulation.

Author's calculations

According to my calculations, the business's fair value is approximately $86 billion, meaning the stock is substantially undervalued with a 118% upside potential. That said, the stock's fair price is approximately $90.

Risks to consider

As we saw above, Li Auto is an absolute champion among its closest Chinese peers. Still, the competition in the automotive industry is fierce. It is important to remember that the company competes not only with Chinese OEMs but also with global players like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Tesla, etc. These manufacturers have massive brands and customer loyalty and possess substantially larger resources. That said, the company must ensure its models can compete with well-recognized brands.

Geopolitical tensions between China and the developed world are also likely to be unfavorable for the company. I think it can make it significantly more difficult for Li Auto to expand to the richest markets of the developed economies.

Last but not least, investors should be aware that due to geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S., there is a probability that Chinese companies presented at American stock exchanges might delist. While these fears seem to be in the past, there is no guarantee that a new level of escalation in this "cold war" between the world's two largest economies might relate to the stock's delisting. Since the magnitude would be massively adverse for investors if this risk unfolds, I have to warn readers about it.

Bottom line

To conclude, LI is a "Buy". The last three months' performance decreased the level of uncertainty about the company's ability to sustain its aggressive revenue growth profile over the long term. Turning profitable from the operating margin perspective is also a massive bullish sign to me. Despite a massive year-to-date stock price rally, the stock is still about two times undervalued.