Unlocking Ares Capital's Income Potential: A Fresh Look At Dividend Timing Strategies

Sep. 13, 2023 8:51 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)2 Comments
Summary

  • Dividend investors seeking to maximize income by timing stock purchases around ex-dividend dates are looking for effective strategies.
  • Results for Ares Capital show a balanced outcome, with slightly better returns from buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date.
  • Results from a previous analysis from December 2022 were confirmed despite significant developments impacting Ares Capital's business fundamentals.
  • Investment decisions should never rely solely on a single variable like the ex-dividend date. Consider the broader market context, your financial goals, and risk appetite.
Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is often considered a challenging endeavor. However, when it comes to optimizing income from dividends, the process is relatively straightforward. Buying a

This article was written by

Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
24.22K Followers
I am working as a Business Analyst and Data Engineer in Germany and have started to build up a portfolio focused on Dividend Growth, both on the high and low-end yield spectrum. Primary focus is on Blue Chips with long-reaching dividend track records. I have been investing for 2 years and have been standing on the sidelines for way too long before. I love developing spreadsheets in Google and Excel to analyze financial performance and integrate these two sources with each other!Happy to connect on the various channels!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

e
erbrown
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (203)
Thank you. Insightful article. From my perspective, if the stock is a buy, buy it regardless of ex-dividen date.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:59 AM
Premium
Comments (11.03K)
Dividend capture strategy is very difficult to run consistently... very unpredictable in my view... I've tried numerous times with mixed results so I'm done with it
