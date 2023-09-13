Unlocking Ares Capital's Income Potential: A Fresh Look At Dividend Timing Strategies

Galeanu Mihai

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is often considered a challenging endeavor. However, when it comes to optimizing income from dividends, the process is relatively straightforward. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies investors for the upcoming dividend payment, while forgoing the next ex-dividend date may provide a better entry point, as stocks often trade at a discount on that date.

In this analysis, we focus on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) which is a specialty finance company or also called business development company that provides debt and equity financing to middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its diversified portfolio of investments, which include first lien, second lien, unitranche, subordinated debt, and equity securities. These investments cover a range of industries such as health care services, commercial and professional services, project finance or power generation.

ARCC stands out as a high-yielding company, currently boasting a yield of nearly 10%, making it an attractive option, even in times of rising interest rates.

I have previously run that type of analysis on Ares Capital. Key points from that analysis included:

An in-depth examination of ARCC's stock performance around ex-dividend dates was conducted to guide dividend investors on the optimal timing for stock purchases, whether before, on, or after the ex-dividend date, to maximize income.

A 12-year period, encompassing 48 ex-dividend dates, was examined, providing a substantial dataset for analysis.

The analysis revealed that outcomes were remarkably balanced. In roughly 58.3% of instances, buying the stock before the ex-dividend date did not yield superior returns, while in 41.7% of cases, buying before the ex-dividend date was more profitable.

As a conclusion, while the ex-dividend date is a factor in income optimization, the data for ARCC did not strong favor one strategy over the other. It was emphasized that individual factors should be considered in the decision-making process when evaluating ARCC as an investment option.

The motivation for this update now stems from significant developments in the financial landscape. Over the past 12 months, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 225 basis points in response to inflation concerns. This shift impacts businesses, especially business development companies (BDCS) like ARCC. BDCs often benefit in rising interest rate environments due to the majority of their loans being tied to floating rates, resulting in increased interest income.

On the other hand there is always the risk that with higher interest rates generally the demand for loans decreases, defaults rate rise and investors increasingly turn towards safe government bonds which are currently also yielding in excess of 5%. Further, since the last update, Ares Capital increased its quarterly dividend by 11.6% from $0.42 per share to $0.48 per share.

With these developments in mind and the next ex-dividend date approaching on September 14, I'm updating the analysis to provide timely insights into ARCC's performance and dividend strategies.

Now, let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in Ares Capital has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 13 years (50 observations in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 50 ex-dividend dates are surprisingly balanced. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e., the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock 1 day before ex-dividend date: 21 observations; 42%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 5 observations; 10%

Buying the stock 1 day after ex-dividend date: 24 observations; 48%

A very slim majority of 58% of outcomes favors not buying before the stock goes ex-dividend whereas 42% of outcomes benefit from buying the stock prior to its ex-dividend date.

I have run that type of analysis on other stocks in the past and for instance stocks like AT&T (T) which also have a rich dividend history and have been a corner stone of many dividend income portfolios I was surprised that the results for Ares were far more balanced. In the case of AT&T my most recent analysis concluded that in at least 7 of 10 cases it was beneficial not to buy before the stock goes ex-dividend.

In the case of Ares a 58/42 overall ratio does not deliver a clear message and is more comparable to a coin toss than to a seeking alpha strategy. Nonetheless, here are the detailed results of that first stage of the analysis.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

Ares Capital Corporation - Best Outcomes By Year (Designed by Author)

In 7 of 13 years between 2011 and 2023 YTD, investors have fared better not buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. In 4 years it is a tie and only in 2 years (2012 & 2019) the strategy of buying the stock prior to its ex-dividend date outperforms the counter strategy.

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates (you can interact with the dashboard) as follows:

Change Day 1. (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

(Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 . (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

(Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change . Day 1 + Day 2

Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium. Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment, which serves as a proxy for by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if it were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on June 14, 2023, reads as follows:

Around the 6/14/2023 ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of $0.04 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends this amounts around 0.08 dividends gained. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been higher than the actual dividend. In this case, having bought the stock on the ex-dividend date + 1 would have led to a gain of almost one additional dividend per share!

Ares Capital Corporation - Discount vs. Premium (Designed by author)

What's more, while it is good to know what the best strategy is with the Ares Capital around ex-dividend dates, we also need to shed light on the size of the opportunity by looking at the total discount/premium in dividends across several ex-dividend dates and across many years.

In fact, disregarding commissions and taxes, investors could have gained additional dividends in 5 out of the last 12 years by forfeiting the dividend and buying the stock post its ex-dividend date.

Ares Capital Corporation - Dividends Gained or Lost (Designed by author)

Overall on an accumulated basis, the hypothetical investor that had purchased Ares on or after the ex-dividend date could have earned an additional 4.06 in accumulated dividends.

To better understand this behavior, let's create a tree-map, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Ares Capital Corporation - Dividend Tree Map (Designed by author)

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here.

Ares Capital Corporation - Dividend Tree Map Reading Example (Designed by author)

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

Given the seemingly balanced success of that dividend strategy with Ares I will also extend this analysis to other high-yielding stocks in order to understand if we can observe similar patterns there or if they favor more enticing and one-sided strategies.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy dividend calendar view allows me to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Here is a sample screenshot of how this looks like (showing expected dividend payments in September for my portfolio):

My Dividend Calendar (Designed by author)

Investor takeaway

In summary, dividend investors who want quick income from their investments without having to sell anything could screen the market for ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. However, in the case of ARCC, it makes slightly more sense to forego the ex-dividend date and instead buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date. Historically, this has produced slightly superior returns.

However, investment decisions should never rely solely on a single variable like the ex-dividend date. Consider the broader market context, your financial goals, and risk tolerance.

In the current landscape of rising interest rates and ARCC's increased dividend, ARCC remains an appealing option. But optimal timing is just one piece of the puzzle. The investment strategy should adapt to market changes, viewing ARCC as part of a broader journey.

Nevertheless, the data from the analysis doesn't strongly lean towards a single conclusive strategy, as the outcomes appear evenly balanced. In the case of ARCC, my take would be to lean away from exclusively adhering to a strict timing strategy centered around ex-dividend dates. Instead, I would opt for a more flexible approach.

At present, ARCC presents an enticing opportunity with its stock trading at an appealing yield of 9.8%. This is particularly noteworthy, given the exceptional performance the stock has exhibited since March 2023. These factors combined make ARCC an attractive prospect for income-focused investors.

So, what's our take on ARCC? Is it still a promising income option and what elements in your investment toolkit are you putting emphasis on?