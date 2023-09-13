Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Tesla Dilemma: Juggling Growth And Competition

Sep. 13, 2023 9:51 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY7 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla stock continues to offer investors an exciting value proposition, anchored on advanced EV technology and strong brand.
  • The new Model 3 launch focuses on product quality rather than price reductions.
  • Tesla's global market share has dipped, but the overall EV market is expanding rapidly.
  • While I see a few potential challenges in the short term, particularly in Q3, I advise investors to maintain a long-term perspective on Tesla.

Tesla"s Stock Hits Two And Half Year Low As Analysts Continue Downgrading The Company

Justin Sullivan

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock still offers investors lots of upside potential; the carmaker continues to defend some of the best technology in electric vehicles, or EVs, on both production efficiency and product features; in addition, the Tesla brand remains the

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
6.3K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

not financial advise

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Who Dat? profile picture
Who Dat?
Today, 10:56 AM
Comments (12.05K)
Model 3 refresh will not move the needle in unit sales. Consumers are trained to wait for further discounts. Afterall, Tesla is a discounted brand with very poor resale value.
uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Today, 10:53 AM
Premium
Comments (5.22K)
Competition needs to stifle tsla once and for all
S
SecularTrader
Today, 10:06 AM
Premium
Comments (12)
BYD losses money in every single EV sold, while TSLA makes a juicy +18% margin. BYD is an empty EV, it is years away of having the full self driving capabilities of TSLA. The other german and American automakers do not have significant sales nor the FSD technology neither.
E
EV_Tom
Today, 10:00 AM
Premium
Comments (4K)
Solid stock with great growth ahead. The goal is to scale not to kill every q. As long as they continue to fund all growth from fcf a few points of margin are meaningless if you step back and look at how it positions them for the future. Thank you for the article
S
Sunshine2030
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (1.13K)
Funny part with Tesla is everything is in future. Fsd is still in future being sold since 2016. Robotaxis. Only thing true is cheaply made EV at price cut from $68k to $38k on Model Y and $122k to $72.5k on model X ( after fed incentives).
W
WhiteGold
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (27)
@Sunshine2030 My gorgeous MYLR is very much in the present and I love it more than any other single object in the universe. I would never dream of owning a car other than a Tesla.
T
Techno Mechanicus lolol
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (1.32K)
@WhiteGold " MYLR is very much in the present "
That's what he said, here:
" Only thing true is cheaply made EV at price cut from $68k to $38k on Model Y "
