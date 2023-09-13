Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arm IPO: How The Failed Nvidia Takeover Affects The Upcoming Offering

Sep. 13, 2023 9:52 AM ETArm Holdings Limited (ARM)NVDA
Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
279 Followers

Summary

  • ARM Limited, a UK-based technology company, is set to go public this month.
  • ARM designs advanced processors and licenses its intellectual property to other companies in the industry.
  • The company's potential as a standalone company may be diminished after the failed acquisition attempt by Nvidia.

Businessman pointing hand on the transparent ipo text, trading, investment and business concept

Ingenious Buddy

One of the world's most influential—and arguably most understated—technology companies is set to go public in September 2023.

The company in question is known as ARM Limited (ARM), and is based in the United Kingdom.

This development

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
279 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.