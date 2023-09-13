Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: This Hefty 8% Yield Is A Bargain

Sep. 13, 2023 10:05 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T4 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. shares have dropped considerably over the past year, resulting in a dividend yield of almost 8%.
  • The company's underperformance can be attributed to not benefiting from the gains of mega-cap stocks and the lack of excitement surrounding the telecommunications industry.
  • Verizon's high debt level and the impact of rising interest rates are also factors affecting its share price.
  • The dividend yield is at a very high level today, while Verizon Communications is a very inexpensive investment.
Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

Article Thesis

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has seen its shares drop considerably over the last year. At the same time, the company continued to increase its dividend, which has lifted the company's dividend yield to a very high level. At current

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.2K Followers
Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He is an active author on Seeking Alpha since 2014.    
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 1% of bloggers (as of August 1, 2023). 

Jonathan is interested in income stocks and value stocks primarily but does also follow some growth stocks. 

If you want to reach out to Jonathan, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (12.79K)
Long $VZ recently at 33.25, 8% on the new higher 2.66/yr div. Will add more if it goes below 33. Great yield to reinvest elsewhere w slight annual income growth. You get a 3.5% yield above 5yr safe paper rates which are around 4.5%.. in qualified dividends. Bea
r
redwinelover
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (33)
I have 400+ shares and I’m down 6k. At this rate it will take 4 years of Divs just to get me eveN. Not sure buying more is a sound plan….Thinking of the Will Rogers quote that says he’s more concerned with return OF his money, rather than return on his money.
F
FirstAllTheWay
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (97)
That's what they said about $T few years ago!!!
r
rockjcp
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (7.7K)
Excellent points but omitting CAPEX reductions going forward! Thence ability to lower debt level.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
