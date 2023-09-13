ryasick

Article Thesis

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has seen its shares drop considerably over the last year. At the same time, the company continued to increase its dividend, which has lifted the company's dividend yield to a very high level. At current prices, Verizon offers a dividend yield of almost 8% while the stock also trades at a very undemanding valuation.

Verizon's Hefty Underperformance

A couple of years ago, Verizon's shares traded in the low $60s. Today, shares trade for around half that price, as VZ is changing hands at $34 at the time of writing. Over the last year alone, Verizon's share price has lost a little more than 20%. The broad market (S&P 500 (SPY)) has gained 8% over the same time frame, which makes for a massive 30% underperformance for VZ. What are the reasons for that?

First, the indices' strong gains were largely driven by a couple of mega-cap stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), and so on. The median stock in the S&P 500 index performed considerably worse than the mega-cap heavy index performance would suggest. Verizon, which is not among these mega-caps, did not benefit from their strong gains.

Second, market gains over the last year were driven by themes that excite investors, such as artificial intelligence, AR/VR tech, electric vehicle tech, and so on. Telecommunications is more of a "boring" theme and does not excite investors, which is why VZ and many of its peers did not benefit from the market's enthusiasm over the last year.

Third, Verizon is an income investment for many investors. The same can be said about peers such as AT&T (T), which explains why the performance of these companies was comparable (T is down 17% over the last year). During times of declining interest rates, income investors move out of fixed-income income investments and flock to income stocks. But during times when interest rates are rising, treasuries, CDs, and so on become more attractive on a relative basis, which is why income investors move some of their funds from income stocks to fixed-income investments. This does add to selling pressure in income stocks, which can be seen in other industries, such as real estate investment trusts, or REITs, as well.

Fourth, Verizon is, like many other telecommunication companies, heavily indebted. At the end of the most recent quarter, its total cash and short-term investments totaled $4.9 billion, while long-term debt, including the current portion, totaled $157.4 billion, per Seeking Alpha. That makes for a net debt position of a little more than $150 billion, which is quite large in absolute terms. While investors didn't worry about the large debt pile during times when interest rates were low, some investors are more concerned about this debt pile now, as interest rates are higher again. After all, higher interest rates make for higher interest expenses and thus lower profits for an indebted company such as Verizon, all else equal. Let's delve into this point.

Verizon's Debt

While there is something to this logic, it is important to note that the impact of higher interest rates is eased as well as delayed due to the fact that a significant portion of Verizon's debt is fixed-rate. Nevertheless, higher interest rates do have an impact on Verizon, which is why it makes some sense that the increase in interest rates would result in some pressure on Verizon's share price. The following chart from Verizon's most recent 10-Q filing shows what the impact of higher interest rates looks like right now:

We see that interest expenses, adjusted for capitalized interest costs, rose by $500 million, to $1.3 billion. That's a substantial increase, equal to $2 billion annualized. Similarly, we see that Verizon's effective interest rate rose substantially, from a pretty low 3.4% to a much higher 4.8%. It is important to note, however, that even the 4.8% interest rate is not especially high, considering that mortgages cost around 7% right now, while investors can also buy treasuries with yields in the 4%-5% range (depending on maturity). Verizon's interest expense also is a pre-tax item, meaning that the company's income tax declines when its interest expenses rise, all else equal. Calculating with a tax rate of 23%, the average over the last four quarters, the after-tax cost of higher interest rates is around $1.5 billion per year, or a little less than $400 million per quarter. While that is still a sizeable number, it is not dramatic, considering that Verizon has earned $4.8 billion after taxes during the last quarter alone. The impact of higher interest rates is thus not negligible, but not dramatic, either, at a little less than 10% of net profits.

While interest rates could continue to climb, they will most likely not climb forever. Since inflation has been coming down in the recent past, the Fed might pause its tightening cycle, and if economic growth slows down, we might even see some interest rate reductions over the next year or so. While higher rates are a headwind for Verizon (and other indebted companies), higher rates are not a dramatic problem for the company. It looks like Verizon should be able to stomach the profit headwind without too many problems.

Low Growth, A High Yield, And A Super-Low Valuation

Growth investors aren't fans of telecommunications companies, and rightfully so. The industry is not growing much, and, not surprisingly, most individual companies in this space aren't generating a lot of growth, either.

As we can see in the above chart, Verizon's EBITDA grew by 14% over the last five years, which pencils out to a growth rate of around 3%. That's not really exciting, but on the other hand, it's not a disaster, either. The company is still growing, albeit at a low rate. The same will hold true in the future, too, I believe. Between some price increases and some potential for volume growth, Verizon could generate some business growth that should translate into some profit growth. VZ surely won't be a high-growth pick in the future, however.

The good thing is that even a low growth rate can make for a compelling investment when the valuation is low enough. In Verizon's case, that is true. The company trades for just 7.2x this year's expected net profits, which makes for an earnings yield of 13.9%. When the initial earnings yield of an investment is this high, not a lot of growth is needed to make the investment look good. When we look at different metrics, such as the company's enterprise value to EBITDA ratio, which accounts for net debt, VZ looks cheap as well: The ratio stands at just 6.1. Many investors deem EV/EBITDA ratios below 10 inexpensive, and VZ is valued at way below 10x EBITDA right here.

The low valuation also explains the high dividend yield, which currently stands at 7.8%, following a dividend increase of 2% in early September. Of course, there is no guarantee that the company will keep growing its dividend. Still, if dividend growth continues at a low-single-digit rate, then that alone would allow for total returns in the 10% range, considering the high initial yield for someone who buys at current prices. VZ's dividend costs around $11 billion per year, meaning the free cash flow payout ratio is around 70%, based on an H1 free cash flow of $8 billion, or $16 billion annualized. While a lower dividend payout ratio would be better, a dividend payout ratio in the 70% range -- with capital expenditures already being accounted for, as we look at free cash flow, or FCF -- does not pose a grave danger at all. A dividend cut can't be ruled out, and management might decide to do so in the future, e.g., in order to pay down debt faster. However, it would not make a lot of sense to cut the dividend immediately following a dividend increase, and since the company has solid FCF coverage, my base case scenario is that VZ will continue to increase its dividend slowly over time.

Takeaway

Verizon is not growing fast and will never do so. The company also faces some headwinds from rising interest rates, which hurt its profitability to some degree. That being said, VZ is ultra-cheap and offers a very high dividend yield right here. While VZ wasn't a great investment for those who bought at twice the current price a couple of years ago, the risk-reward looks appealing right here. Not too many things have to go right when one buys a stock trading with an earnings yield of 14% that pays out almost 8% per year.